7 Summer Outfit Ideas for a Social-Distancing Barbecue

With summer just around the corner and temperatures getting warmer, your closet is going to need a little upgrade for the season — especially after a few months of staying home in sweatpants all day. And while the new normal for most won’t include outdoor music festivals, rooftop parties or baseball games, many are still planning on attending social-distancing barbecues, starting with this holiday weekend.

Perfect picnic ensembles can run the gamut depending on the party, your mood (want to keep those sweats on?), the weather and more, so keep scrolling to see seven different outfit ideas for your upcoming socially distanced outdoor event:

1. Prairie chic

A prairie dress never fails in the spring and summer months. And if you’ve recently watched “Little Women,” you’ll know the Victorian-esque look is a trend that never seems to go away. There are many style options out there, whether the frocks are detailed with puffy sleeves, ruffles, a drop waist or high neck. So for a simple backyard barbecue keep the look light and airy. Just look at this pastel pink Innika Choo dress that falls in tiers and includes feminine scalloped edges for inspiration. To complete the look opt for a pair of lace-up flat sandals, which are perfect for walking in the grass.

To Buy: Ancient Greek Sandals Alcyone Lace-Up Leather Sandals, $205.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

To buy: Valentino metallic rope sandal, $995.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

To buy: Studio Amelia 1.1 lace up sandal, $250.

2. All-American

You can’t go wrong with denim shorts in the summer, but instead of pairing them with a casual tee, opt for a crisp white, off-the-shoulder blouse. This gives both a casual yet elevated feel. To take it up a notch, choose Gianvito Rossi’s white woven sandals, complete with a block raffia heel. Plus, this ensemble can easily handle any add-ons, from a neck scarf or stacked jewelry to colorful oversized sunglasses, if you’re looking for some extra drama.

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Woven Leather and Raffia Sandals, $895.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Ulla Johnson Devra macrame heels, $347 (was $495)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita

To buy: Dolce Vita Noles raffia heels, $122.

3. To dye for

Yes, the tie-dye trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere — it’s more or less the print of the pandemic. As people continue to spend more time at home, the do-it-yourself fashion element of tie-dying makes it all the more appealing. However, if you are looking to make a quick online purchase instead, the options are endless and comes in a variety of styles, including two-piece sets, shorts, tees, and bathing suits. But for party setting, go for a midi dress and pair it will the flip-flop heeled sandal.

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso Leather Sandals, $695.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To buy: Nine West Manold heel thong sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Reike Nen flip flop heel sandal, $310.

4. In bloom

Looking for a pop of color and femininity? Go with a floral look for any daytime barbecue. Faithfull The Brand, is a great label, which also names its styles after the world’s most beautiful destinations. So even though you won’t be in Saint Tropez, this green belted look will like you came straight off a yacht in the south of France. Though this dress would match well with a stiletto, keep the heel size to a minimum and pair it will a slip-on, kitten heel sandal in white.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big Slide Sandal, $134.95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

To buy: Staud Simone mule, $265.

CREDIT: Courtesy of By Far

To buy: By Far Ceni embellished sandal, $465.

5. Going gingham

When thinking of a springtime picnic, that red and white check blanket always comes to mind. So stay on theme and opt for a gingham look. The trend seems to always come back around and is a good investment piece to have in your wardrobe. Though there are many bright color options to choose from, a neutral dress will always be a hit — like square neck Veronica Beard look seen in a gray and hints of baby blue. And if you’re looking for comfort, gingham is the perfect backdrop for a pair of simple, clean and white sneakers.

To Buy: Common Projects Original Achilles Sneaker, $411.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

To buy: Koio Platform Blanco sneakers, $248.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Nike Court Royale AC sneakers, $50.

6. Good sport

For spring ’20, the sport sandal is sticking around. Whether you go for a traditional Teva silhouette or a platform and embellished version, know you’ll most definitely be on trend (and comfortable). So what should you wear with the hot style? A minimalist black dress will certainly do the trick in letting your shoes shine. Here’s a look at Loeffler Randall’s take on the utility style featuring leopard-print canvas topped with floppy bows.

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Leopard-print Canvas Sandals, $195.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To buy: Midnight 00 satin sandals, $385.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tanya Taylor

To buy: Tanya Taylor Pepi sandal, $245.

7. Walking on the wedge

The wedge sandal — always a summer classic. In many ways, the wedge is one of the season’s most versatile shoes, so much so that it can be worn with a range of looks, from mini-dresses and flowing shirts to maxi dresses and more. Choose a sandal version and one detailed with espadrille roping to keep a summery feel. To complete your look, opt for a bright flowing jumpsuit. The wedge will give you some height and elongate your overall look.

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Portofino Wedge Sandals, $795.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Other Stories

To buy: &Other Stories wedge espadrille sandals, $129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Andre Assous

To buy: Andre Assous Amalia espadrille wedge sandals, $130.