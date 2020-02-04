Shoe Trends That Will Rule the Runways This Fashion Month, According to Top Buyers

We know 2019 was all about animal prints, ’90s nostalgia and a departure of the dad shoe. But what will be the most popular shoe styles heading into the fall ’20 season? Sneakers, square toes?

With New York Fashion Week set to kick off in a few days, FN rounded up some of the highly-anticipated trends to look out for on the runways this month, according to the industry’s top buyers.

Plus, be sure to keep an out for hot brands such as Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi, Prada and Nodaleto, who tend to lead the charge when it comes to the next trends to know.

Thigh-High Boots

A model at Gucci spring ’20 in a patent leather and lace sheer slip dress along with thigh-high boots that read as chaps.

“[Thigh-high boots] will be back in a big way,” said Mytheresa fashion buying director, Tiffany Hsu. “I am also hoping for some surprises. Maybe a more ’90s look with elongated toes.” Hsu said that she will be wearing her own personal thigh-high boots by Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta this fashion month, as well. For Erica Russo, VP and fashion director of accessories and beauty at Bloomingdale’s, she predicts the high-shaft boot will gain popularity in animal print or rich colors such as burgundy, shades of blue and cognac.

Loafers

Prada’s loafer for spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fall ’20 season won’t be about the sky-high stiletto yet again. “It feels like the right time to celebrate a comfortable shoe that’s not a sneaker,” said Russo. Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maquire, added: “I expect to see a return of the loafer and brogue. I absolutely love this trend and am excited to see how designers interpret them in a more feminine, soft style, introducing new colorways, patterns and detailing.”

Lug Soles

Prada’s fall ’19 combat boot with oversized lug soles and wraparound zippered pouches attached to the calf. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Lug sole boots, particularly combat boots, will be very important for the season,” explained Will Cooper, SVP-GMM of women’s shoes, handbag and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue. “We are excited to see updated versions in novelty fabrications with contrast lace and shearling details.” Meanwhile Russo said not to count out a resurgence of a platform boot. Chunky soles in a combat or mid-shaft boot, made popular by Prada and Bottega, will still be a favorite.

Minimalism

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

The naked sandal trend won’t be left in 2019. According to Cooper, shoe silhouettes that are clean and streamlined will remain in favor through fall ’20. He added, “The trend of monochromatic dressing requires a tonal shoe to complete the look and the trend of square toe shapes we saw in spring will continue, but [we will see] it softened and narrowed. Bottega Veneta and The Row continue to show sleek and modern styles that tie back to a minimalist aesthetic seen in the ready-to-wear markets.”

