This Summer 2020 Shoe Trend Is Still Going Strong — Shop Styles From $23

Mid-August is the time when many start to bemoan how fast the summer went, wishing that it wouldn’t end. While summer 2020 hasn’t exactly been idyllic, it’s understandable why many would rather continue the carefree way of dressing that the season welcomes. Plus, there were be many months left in the year to wear sweatpants.

The transition from summer to fall brings with it the perennial question of what to wear. When it comes to shoes, sandals start to feel a little off come September. But with deliveries of new boots and other fall styles delayed until the true fall, this year is an opportunity to stretch summer wardrobes into the the next season.

Which is why raffia is still going strong in August and makes for the perfect transitional style of shoe for early fall. A true summer trend this year, the woven material has been applied to many sandals, slides and now ballet flats, all of which look equally at home with a sweater and jeans and jacket as they do with a summer dress.

Watch on FN

Below are pairs of raffia shoes that make for a chic transitional footwear statement:

1. Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar sandals

An easy slide with a flatform sole, we can easily see this sandal styled with a pair of ankle-length jeans and some cool anklets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To buy: Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar raffia sandal, $23 (was $40).

2. Schutz Zaina mules

With an elongated silhouette and rounded toe and black leather piping, this raffia slide can easily be dressed up for a fancy socially distanced backyard cocktail party.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To buy: Schutz Zaina mule in raffia, $78 (was $155).

3. Zyne Raffy Apollo flats

Raffia is what Moroccan-brand Zyne does best, and they do it employing local women artisans to hand make their shoes using traditional Moroccan raffia weaving techniques. The higher price tag on these slides goes to supporting this artisan community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zyne

To buy: Zyne Raffy Apollo slide, $390.

4. Miista Noa raffia flats

Miista’s square-toed shoes have a cult following, but for the brand’s ballet flat, it also took the square shape up to the vamp, which gives the shoe even more of an impact, even though it’s incredibly casual.

Miista's Noa raffia ballet flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Smallable

To buy: Miista Noa raffia ballet shoe, $148 (was $295).

5. Carrie Forbes Salon Miste slides

Former Ferragamo accessories designer Carrie Forbes also works with Moroccan artisans to create her raffia shoes, and each pair takes a full day to create.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

To buy: Carrie Forbes Salon Miste two-tone raffia slides, $130 (was $325).

6. Zimmermann woven lace-up flats

Part espadrille, part menswear brogue, this shoe is both dressy and comfy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Zimmermann woven raffia flats, $237 (was $395).

7. Antik Batik Kalam braided raffia slides

With a braided black-and-white raffia motif in a geometric pattern, these slides are simple but sophisticated.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Antik Batik

To buy: Antik Batik Kalam braided raffia slippers, $117 (was $292).

8. Steven Greece slides

With an easy woven strap and flat leather sole, it doesn’t get any easier than this pair of slides (which would also make great indoor shoes).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Steven Greece slides, $48 (was $79).

9. Steve Madden Stanton wedge sandals

It’s still technically summer through Labor Day, and these wedge sandals are quintessential for those last weekends of barbeques and backyard soirées.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Steve Madden Stanton raffia wedge sandal, $46.