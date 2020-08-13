Re-route my subscription: Click here

Men Are Wearing Open-Toed Timberland Boots & Twitter Is Screaming

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Timberland, work boots
Timberland Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s 2020 and apparently anything goes. Earlier this summer a new trend emerged, and based on social media’s reaction, it may not last long.

Men have been spotted wearing open-toed Timberland boots. Yes, you read that correctly.

Since the company doesn’t actually make an open-toe version of its classic Timberland 6-inch Premium Boot, it’s safe to say these were customized.

These “beach-ready” shoes feature an open-toe as the toe box seems to have been cut at the front in order to expose the toes. They then look like the regular boots until you get to the back of the boot — and bam! — the heel is out. Just under the padded leather collar, men are cutting out the heel counter to allow some air flow, making Timberland boots the new summer sandal.

Related

The Collabs: Bogs Supports Indigenous Artists With Roots Studio, Mercer Amsterdam Goes to Wine Country for Sneaker Collection

Exclusive: Timberland Partners With Payments Provider Klarna, as U.S. Footwear Spending Sees Big Uptick

The 12 Best Shoes From REI's Anniversary Sale for Men, Women and Kids

But Twitter isn’t having it.

Watch on FN

“The open toe Timbs are a felony,” one user wrote. “Open toe Timbs is a thing we just don’t need,” another Tweeted, while someone else described the shoes as “despicable.”

Keep scrolling to see Twitter’s reaction:

If you’re not looking to make your own Timberland open-toed boots, don’t worry. There are still plenty of summer sandal trends for men. For instance, you can’t really go wrong with the popular pool slide. Vans, Adidas, Jordan, APL and more athletic brands have a wide array of choices, or you can go luxury with looks from Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana or Palm Angels.

For those looking to make a statement, opt for huaraches sandals. This style offers enough coverage but still allows for the toes and heels to breath, thanks to its woven leather detailing.

Take a look:

men, huaraches sandals, mercanti fiorentini
CREDIT: Courtest of DSW
huaraches, malibu sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

To Buy: Malibu’s Canyon Faux Leather-Trimmed Woven Webbing Huaraches Men’s Sandals, $110.

Huarache sandals, men
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dona Michi Handmade Huaraches Men’s Sandals, $30.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad