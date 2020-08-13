Men Are Wearing Open-Toed Timberland Boots & Twitter Is Screaming

It’s 2020 and apparently anything goes. Earlier this summer a new trend emerged, and based on social media’s reaction, it may not last long.

Men have been spotted wearing open-toed Timberland boots. Yes, you read that correctly.

Since the company doesn’t actually make an open-toe version of its classic Timberland 6-inch Premium Boot, it’s safe to say these were customized.

These “beach-ready” shoes feature an open-toe as the toe box seems to have been cut at the front in order to expose the toes. They then look like the regular boots until you get to the back of the boot — and bam! — the heel is out. Just under the padded leather collar, men are cutting out the heel counter to allow some air flow, making Timberland boots the new summer sandal.

But Twitter isn’t having it.

“The open toe Timbs are a felony,” one user wrote. “Open toe Timbs is a thing we just don’t need,” another Tweeted, while someone else described the shoes as “despicable.”



Timberlands open toe beach line for MEN … pic.twitter.com/hRrvETyB05 — SAFA®i_BLaCK =πΩ… (@SAFARI_BLACK) July 19, 2020

It’s open toe timberlands for the summer 😂😂😂😂 via @ITSBIZKITPOSTS pic.twitter.com/yM92NRVhq9 — Viral Chris (@ViralChrisTV) May 29, 2020

This guy got the open toe timberlands on 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/bIj0Z5N2nn — WE2LITTV Reacts (@we2lit_tv) July 20, 2020

The open toe timbs are a felony https://t.co/DS8ZzpkIpu — alex 💸 (@alextalktoem) July 18, 2020

So he was really out here in open toe timbs… pic.twitter.com/CK1GJQWKei — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) March 14, 2019

If you’re not looking to make your own Timberland open-toed boots, don’t worry. There are still plenty of summer sandal trends for men. For instance, you can’t really go wrong with the popular pool slide. Vans, Adidas, Jordan, APL and more athletic brands have a wide array of choices, or you can go luxury with looks from Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana or Palm Angels.

For those looking to make a statement, opt for huaraches sandals. This style offers enough coverage but still allows for the toes and heels to breath, thanks to its woven leather detailing.

