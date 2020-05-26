The Shoes FN Editors Are Wearing This Summer Include Sandals Made From Fish Scales + More

With warmer months ahead, the FN team is switching out their boots, slippers and other wintry footwear with sandals, sneakers and slip-ons. Last month, the majority of our editors prioritized comfort when working from home.

Below, a look at the shoes our editors plan on wearing this summer, including sandals made from fish scales and sneakers that change colors in the sun.

Some are opting for sneakers:

Jennie Bell, Features Editor

“I’m looking forward to trying out these Suns canvas sneakers that change color in the sunlight. We’ve been sheltering-in-place in Florida, so there’s plenty of light to be had.”

The Maddie sneaker from Suns. CREDIT: Jennie Bell/FN

To buy: The Maddie Sneaker, $60.

Peter Verry, Senior Editor, Athletic & Outdoor

“The Reebok HIIT and Hoka One One Clifton Edge will be the main two looks in my summer rotation. My workouts to burn off the quarantine Cup Noodles soup and Hot Pockets will be performed in the HIIT and the Clifton Edge, which drops in July, is everything I like in a daily wear: they’re clean, bold and comfortable.”

The Reebok HIIT and Hoka One One Clifton Edge. CREDIT: Peter Verry/FN

To buy: The Reebok HIIT sneaker, $90.

Pheanny Phen, Designer

“Summertime means sneaker time! This upcoming season I’m opting for my favorite Nike silhouette: the Air Max. Occasionally, to pay homage to my Uptown neighborhood, I’ll bust out the Air Force 1 Roc-A-Fella.”

Nike Air Max, Nike Air Force 1 Roc-A-Fella, Nike Air Wildwood ACG. CREDIT: Pheanny Phen/FN

To buy: Nike Air Force 1, $90.

While others prioritize slip-ons and sandals:

Stephanie Hirschmiller, European Editor

“This summer I will be spreading the love in these Amrose Paris slips-ons, which I’ve been coveting forever. The Paris-based label was one of FN’s Emerging Designers to Watch last year. The shoes are hand-crocheted by women in Kurdistan, who are trained and mentored by the brand. The perfectly angled dip at the sides is supremely flattering for the legs as it makes them look longer. The poppy ‘Amore’ motif is also totally on-message as we navigate the new normal that lies ahead of us.”

Amrose Paris slips-ons. CREDIT: Stephanie Hirschmiller/FN

To buy: Amrose Paris slip-ons, €135.

Samantha Peters, Senior Editor, Shopping & Fashion

“While I probably won’t be reaching for stiletto sandals any time soon, I plan to wear my Andre Assous wedges when I feel like getting a little dressed up this summer. The jute wedge heel offers a touch of quintessential warm-weather style and just the right amount of height for a comfortable boost. Plus, the clear front straps create a barely-there finish that makes your legs look miles long.”

Andre Assous Vinyl Strap Espadrilles. CREDIT: Samantha Peters/FN

To buy: Andre Assous Vinyl Strap Espadrilles, $139.

Barbara Schneider-Levy, Senior Editor, Men’s & Comfort

“After weeks indoors, I’m ready to head to the park for a light hike in Ecco’s X Trinisic denim-friendly sport sandal.”

Ecco’s X-Trinisic denim-friendly sport sandal. CREDIT: Barbara Schneider-Levy/FN

To buy: Ecco X-trinsic Strap Sandal, $120.

And some are leaning toward new trends like sustainability:

Samantha McDonald, Digital News Editor

“The pandemic has forced me to think more critically about sustainability. These Nayla sandals are made of fish scales — a recycled byproduct that would otherwise turn into waste and is constructed into leathers using geothermal energy. If I can make a difference simply through the clothing and shoes I choose to wear, I’ll be reaching for items that do some good for our planet.”

The Josefina in Fishscale Sandal from Nayla. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nayla.

To buy: The Josefina in Fishscale Sandal from Nayla, $275.

Madeleine Crenshaw, Editorial Assistant

“As I shelter in place in New York City, I’m leaning towards shoes that slip on easily and keep my feet clean. Lately, I’ve turned my attention to independent brands that are investing in sustainability and inclusion. These mules from Sylven New York are made from naturally-dyed leather and have recycled plastic heels.”

The CASS Mule from Sylven New York. CREDIT: Madeleine Crenshaw/FN

To buy: The CASS Mule from Sylven New York, $350.

