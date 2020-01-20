From ‘Ugly’ Sandals to Square Toes: 13 Fashion and Shoe Trends That Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2020

A teal and logo look at Paris Fashion Week in September. The color continues to trend for spring and pre-fall '20 collections.

The start of a new year always inspires a refresh on trends — it is the season of resolutions, after all. With the end of a decade, we were eager to summarize what made 2010’s fashion (Dad shoes, white sneakers; less recently, that whole era of the platform pump).

But what will define the next decade? A look at spring ’20 runways, the latest street style looks and even the start of the 2020 awards season red carpet provides some snapshots of what will, at the least, drive fashion in the coming year.

Here are 13 trends (some new, some crossing over from 2019) that are likely to dominate your fashion feeds in 2020.

1. A pop of sunshine

The look-at-me nature of social media has resulted in some tried-and-true tactics to get noticed, and bright colors are one of them. Hot pink is still having a moment and will likely trickle down to more mass brands this year. But both spring and pre-fall ’20 collections are full of sunny yellow hues. One or two pieces is all it takes, unless you’re brave enough for full-on banana monochrome.

A yellow dress and western boots at London Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yellow satin Balenciaga kitten heels at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane waterproof boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane boot, $60.

Amina Muaddi Georgia glitter boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Georgia glitter boot, $1,365.

Ulla Johnson Darby heeled sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Ulla Johnson Darby sandal, $395.

2. The Billie Eilish effect

The 18-year-old artist is a bona fide music phenom, but her body-unconscious style is equally groundbreaking, and fashion is following her lead. Oversized t-shirts, baggie pants and gender-fluid silhouettes may give new life to streetwear — especially for women.

A slouchy look at Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aleali May at New York Fashion Week in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Balenciaga Track sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To Buy: Balenciaga Track sneaker, $570 (was $815).

Stüssy color block sherpa jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy

To Buy: Stüssy sherpa jacket, $160.

Stüssy color blocked sherpa pant. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stussy

To Buy: Stüssy sherpa pant, $120.

3. Denim’s return

Nothing is more quintessentially American than denim, but the look has taken a backseat as of late to more tailored looks (looking at you, pantsuits). But if the past few months of street style are any indication, denim is poised for (another) comeback.

Xenia Adonts in a full denim look at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Denim on the street outside the Chanel spring ’20 show at Paris Fashion Week, October 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Coach Nettie clog sandal with denim upper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

To Buy: Coach Nettie sandal, $98 (was $195).

Isabel Marant Luam denim bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

To Buy: Isabel Marant Luam bootie, $365 (was $1,215).

Agolde Tatum denim jumpsuit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Agolde

To Buy: Agolde Tatum jumpsuit, $248.

4. Square toes everywhere

One of the biggest shoe trends of 2019 will explode in 2020, as more mass fashion brands adopt the silhouette for spring, pre-fall and fall ’20 collections. Expect to see all versions, from unwieldy wide styles to pointy toe pumps that look like they were clipped.

Square toed leather boots by Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trompe l’oeil square toed pumps at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ganni square toe sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Ganni square toe sandal, $267.

Bottega Veneta stretch sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

To Buy: Bottega Veneta stretch sandal, $840.

Staud Gita sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Staud Gita sandal, $325.

5. Apocalyptic boots

Combat boots were big in 2019, but you can expect them to get bigger, clompier and even slightly apocalyptic looking in 2020. The trend has Prada to thank, as its fall ’19 combat boots with ankle pouches were a street style favorite during fashion month in September and October. It’s also a men’s trend that has begun to replace the ubiquitous sneaker.

Gilda Ambrosio at Paris Fashion Week in September 2019 in Prada’s combat boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Prada’s utilitarian boots at New York Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prada’s strapped patch platform combat boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lane Crawford

To Buy: Prada combat boot, $1,815.

Both Gao lace-up rubber boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

To Buy: Both Gao lace-up boot, $620.

Dr. Martens 1460 Rainbow boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Rainbow boot, $130.

6. 2000’s mania

If the 20-year trend cycle holds, then 2020 is the year that the decade of Juicy Couture, rhinestones and low-rise pants returns. All three of those items have already crept back into the fashion vernacular, and it’s only January.

Bella Hadid at her birthday party in New York in October wearing a late 90’s/early 2000’s look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Velour trackpants and sneakers at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An early 2000’s esque look at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Staud’s Billie wedge in lime green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

To Buy: Staud Billie wedge, $275.

7. More ugly sandals

At New York Fashion Week in September, designers, editors, influencers and, well, everybody had comfortable shoes on the brain, on and off the runways. Expect to see more of the “ugly” (translation: comfortable, sensible, slightly chunky) sandal once temps rise again.

Prada sandals and socks at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Patent leather two-strap slides at 3.1 Phillip Lim spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Birkenstock’s Papillio platform sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

To Buy: Birkenstock Papillio platform sandal, $220.

8. Return of the babydoll

Always a somewhat impractical silhouette for grown women, something about this fantastical silhouette feels right for now. You can thank Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen for reigniting the craze with her ethereal gowns. Bahnsen has been pairing her babydolls with — you guessed it — “ugly” rubber sandals courtesy of Japanese sandal brand Suicoke, but they would also look at home with an equally chunky combat boot.

A babydoll dress from Cecilie Bahnsen’s spring ’20 collection — paired with thong sandals — at Copenhagen Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A voluminous hot pink babydoll dress at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cecilie Bahnsen Ronja tiered fil-coupé dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches

To Buy: Cecilie Bahnsen Ronja dress, $708 (was $1,416).

Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke Aurelia neoprene sandal, $475.

9. Tangerine dream

Another look-at-me hue that seems destined for Instagram, orange is a trending color for both men and women.

Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caroline Daur in a burnt orange leather trench coat at New York Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Unravel Project mule stiletto bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Unravel Project mule stiletto bootie, $231 (was $772).

10. Pantsuits stick around

Hillary Clinton’s sartorial legacy is still going strong into the new decade, and there are endless options, from monochrome color and patterns to the skirt suit. They’re worn with just about anything but we’re guessing that sneakers-and-suits will be swapped for suits-and-boots this year.

An oversized suit with white pumps at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caroline Issa in a plaid suit at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

& Other Stories blazer. CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories blazer, $129.

& Other Stories trousers. CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

To Buy: & Other Stories trousers, $79.

11. Cardigans

Katie Holmes, one patron saint of ’90s fashion, may be singularly responsible for the return of this once-stuffy style. Matching sets and cropped fuzzy versions a là “Clueless” are making big comebacks. They’re the perfect match for square-toed mules and sandals.

A lavender cardigan set paired with denim at Paris Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes in New York wearing a cashmere bra and cardigan set from womenswear label Khaite that went viral on fashion sites. CREDIT: Joker / SplashNews.com

Vox Lux cropped fuzzy argyle cardigan. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Vox Lux cropped cardigan, $128.

12. Tie dye

It’s been around since even before the original Woodstock and has had many a comeback, but this time around tie-dye wants a longer run. From Jonah Hill’s scumbro look in 2018 to his-and-hers by Justin and Hailey Bieber this fall and plenty of street style cameos, this pattern play refuses to quit.

An oversized tie-dye shirt paired with a bucket hat, wide leg pants and square-toed sandals at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An all tie-dye look at New York Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Superga tie-dye platform sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Superga 2790 Fabric Fan Tie-Dye sneaker, $23 (was $89).

13. Ankle chains

Bottega Veneta had a few “It” shoes in 2019 that kicked off the square toe trend, but the Italian luxury brand is also ushering in a new era of anklets.

Bottega Veneta’s mesh pumps with a square toe and ankle chain, at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bottega Veneta quilted sandals with the brand’s anklet at Milan Fashion Week, September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chan Luu tiger’s eye anklet. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chan Luu

To Buy: Chan Luu Tiger’s Eye anklet, $125.

