6 Splurge-Worthy Spring 2020 ‘It’ Shoes That Double as the Perfect Slippers

Maybe those trusty fuzzy slippers are started to look a bit ratty, wearing them day in and day out. Perhaps shearling or faux fur is feeling too toasty for warming weather. Or maybe their lack of support has caused a legitimate foot ache at the end of the day (a surprise after giving high heels a break for a few months, but soft soles can hurt feet, too).

Whatever the reason, slipper fatigue is real. Which is why some fashion insiders and celebs have begun to look at spring ’20’s most coveted new flat styles as indoor shoe alternatives. In fact, the flat trend started last fall during fashion month, especially as influencers, stylists, editors and designers began to play around more with a growing white sock trend.

Flats, socks and sweatpants at Milan Fashion Week in September 2019. The trend started last year on the street but it’s easy to adapt indoors. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Of course, functionality should still play a key role even in the chicest of footwear, and fashion flats should still be easy to get in and out of, have little to no break-in time and offer support, comfort and breathability to get through an entire day. And though spring ’20’s “It” shoes may be pricey, investing in a quality pair are likely to get you through an entire season — and even further — especially when keeping them indoors.

Here are six styles to splurge on for the ultimate at-home look:

1. Bottega Veneta BV Lido sandal

The Italian fashion brand kept up its “It” shoe status for spring ’20 with the unveiling stretchy, zebra-print “almond” toe pumps, plus a series of puffy, woven-leather sandals (both in high heels and flats) featuring its signature intrecciato weave. Bottega’s BV Lido flat sandals, with a cushioned weaving on the insole, are a no-brainer for those looking for an open-toe indoor shoe.

To buy: Bottega Veneta BV Lido flat sandal, $1,220.

2. Gucci Horsebit ballet flat

After numerous seasons highlighting its iconic loafer, namely in variations on the Princetown style, Gucci introduced an unlikely ballet flat at its buzzy spring ’20 show back in September, featuring the its signature horsebit detailing, adding a chain-link strap. Anyone who wears ballet flats knows that breaking in a sturdier pair is no easy feat; fortunately the flats come with a fold-in heel for an easy slide in.

To buy: Gucci Horsebit ballet flat, $890.

3. The Row mesh slippers

Always an insider favorite at New York Fashion Week, the brand had extra buzz at its spring ’20 show thanks to a series of nylon mesh and crocheted cotton flats that resembled a quirky cross between socks and slippers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

To buy: The Row mesh slippers, $490.

4. Fendi mesh sabots

The Italian brand took its popular mesh sling backs and converted them into a chic slide. Don’t let the pointy toe throw you off; the shoe’s mesh upper makes the shape as comfortable as a more relaxed toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

To buy: Fendi mesh sabots, $650.

5. Balenciaga Cosy BB slides

The French luxury brand has produced countless “It” shoes — and this one is decidedly on the quieter side. But even without the exaggerated square toes and knife-sharp stilettos, the Cosy BB’s heavy logo hardware still makes a hefty statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Balenciaga Cosy BB denim mules, $695.

6. Stella McCartney woven ballet flats

The British designer has been focusing on flats for a few seasons now, but her woven vegan leather ballet flats stand out for this spring thanks to a chic, dainty ankle chain that’s attached to it — one of the season’s top trends.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

To buy: Stella McCartney woven ballet flats, $785.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.