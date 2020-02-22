Sign up for our newsletter today!

The 7 Trends Already Dominating Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
milan fashion week, top trends, fall 2020, gigi hadid, fendi
Gigi Hadid at the finale of the Fendi fall '20 show Thursday at Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Italy’s fashion capital is known for its sharp tailoring, leather goods and, of course, the best footwear in the world. With those tenets in mind, here are seven trends from Milan Fashion Week’s fall ’20 season that are already taking hold:

1. Serious neutrals

Brown may be the new black, but classic onyx and shades of gray also remain prevalent for the upcoming season. It seemed that nearly every collection had a foundation palette of neutrals, giving a more serious, intelligent bent to fall ’20’s view of womenswear. This was especially the directive of Miuccia Prada, who once again explored ideas of the masculine-feminine with somber tones and delicate touches here and there.

Related

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Went Fifty Shades of Grey at Prada Fall 2020

Moschino Went Full-On Marie Antoinette For Fall 2020 With Cake Dresses and Platforms Fit for a Queen -- Or King

Moncler's Genius Fall 2020 Event Was Like a Fashion Theme Park

prada, top trends, milan fashion week, fall 2020
Tweed, ties and brogues at Prada fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
top trends, milan fashion week, fall 2020, alberta ferretti
A black leather trench at Alberta Ferretti fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
jil sander, top trends, milan fashion week, fall 2020
Classic minimalism at Jil Sander fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

2. Outdoor luxe

It’s not just Gucci and Prada taking a page from outdoor brands this season. Even independent shoe designers were thinking about how to better cater to all of the footwear needs of their clients, come rain, snow or what-have-you. At Aquazzura, Edgardo Osorio made fuzzy shearling ankle boots very chic, along with some practical wear-every-day black lace-up, knee-high combat boots. Brunello Cucinelli did a super luxe take on a hiking style boot, while Casadei’s thigh-high stretch puffer boots will fit right in with the Aspen crowd.

top trends, fall 2020, milan fashion week, aquazzura
Aquazzura’s chic shearling boot.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
casadei, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Casadei’s stretch puffer boots for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
brunello cucinelli, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Brunello Cucinelli goes outdoor.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

Ganni winter boots

Buy: Ganni Sporty Hiking Boot $395
Buy it

Cole Haan winter boots

Buy: Cole Haan Waterproof Boot $200 $120
Buy it

ASOS winter boots

Buy: ASOS Wide Fit Lace Up Boots $62
Buy it

3. Power puff girls

Turns out, puffy sleeves may not be just a fleeting red carpet trend. At Max Mara, sportier outerwear was given a puff with a drop sleeve, while the majority of Fendi’s collection experimented with different kinds of puffed sleeves, from sculpted bell shapes to sheer black boudoir blousons.

fendi, top trends, fall 2020, milan fashion week
Fendi’s puffed sleeves for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
max mara, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Bella Hadid in a puffed blouson at Max Mara fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week,
Puffed leather sleeves at Jil Sander fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aje puff sleeve top

Buy: Aje Eucalypt Puff Sleeve Shirt $295
Buy it

Eloquii puff sleeve jumpsuit

Buy: Eloquii Puff Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit $140
Buy it

Topshop puff sleeve top

Buy: Topshop Organza Sleeve Blouse $55
Buy it

4. Off the chain

Or rather, everyone is on the chain for fall ’20, a continuing trend for the year set in motion last year by Bottega Veneta’s mesh chain pumps. The entirety of Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s tenth anniversary collection for No. 21 focused on a large chain link motif that was seen on sweaters, bags, collars and most importantly, clinking heavily on wool pumps and leather flats. Alberta Ferretti also had plenty of chain link jewelry and hardware. Meanwhile, Casadei introduced an entirely new logo, the C-Chain, devoted to the iconic chain link motif it has used for decades.

no. 21, top trends, fall 2020, milan fashion week
Chain link pumps at No. 21.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
alberta ferretti, fall 2020, milan fashion week, adut akech
Model Adut Akech in chain link jewelry at Alberta Ferretti fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
casadei, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Casadei’s new C-Chain logo on the back of red suede ankle boots for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

5. Sweet child o’ mine

Tender (and, yes, subversive) touches of childlike clothing were certainly at the forefront of both the women’s and men’s fall ’20 collections for Gucci. But Alessandro Michele was not the only designer thinking about kid proportions. There were also super short leather and plaid pinafores at Tod’s.

gucci, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Childlike proportions (and accessories) at Gucci fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gucci, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
A closer look at Gucci’s Victorian-esque boots with a girly touch for fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
tod's, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
A leather pinafore at Tod’s fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

6. The meme-worthy mini bag

That teeny-tiny Jacquemus bag continues to reverberate throughout the handbag ecosystem. At Moncler, Richard Quinn’s quilted and patterned looks included spherical bags, while Moschino’s Marie Antoinette-themed show had croissant and cake bags.

moncler, richard quinn, top trends, fal 2020, milan fashion week
A quilted ball bag from Richard Quinn’s Moncler Genius collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
moschino, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
A cake bag from Moschino’s Marie Antoinette-inspired fall ’20 collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
emporio armani, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
A sleek phone pouch from Emporio Armani fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Fuss-free knee (boots)

Forget all those embellishments, embroidery, sequins and fringe from season’s past. The new knee boot is all about a clean slate of rich leather destined to last a lifetime. Bella Hadid modeled a strong one at Tod’s, while Jil Sander’s version had either a simple heel cutout or subtle folds and pleats.

tod's, bella hadid, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Bella Hadid in a pair of clean leather knee boots at Tod’s fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
santoni, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
Santoni’s leather knee boot with elastic detail.
CREDIT: Shannon Adducci
jil sander, fall 2020, top trends, milan fashion week
A cream boot with pleats from Jil Sander fall ’20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad