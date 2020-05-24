Re-route my subscription: Click here

How to Make the Ugly Sandal Trend Look Good — Even if You Hate Your Feet

By Madeleine Crenshaw
D-ring chunky sandals by Cedric Charlier, ugly sandals, cute sandals for ugly feet.
D-ring chunky sandals by Cedric Charlier.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

There are two types of people in this world: ones who love wearing sandals and ones who hate wearing them. Luckily, one of 2020’s hottest trends allows both parties to embrace the ugly sandal this summer.

People detest wearing sandals for a number of reasons. Some just have ugly feet, while others have ailments like bunions and other unglamorous factors that fuel their dislike.

Regardless the ugly sandal trend is here to stay, at least for this summer. With a focus on both comfort and style, here are three ways to wear the ugly sandal — and simultaneously make your feet look better.

Don’t Like Your Toes? Opt for Socks and Sandals

For those who don’t like showing off their feet, the sandals and socks combo is quite handy. Go for a black-on-black combo (especially with a graphic print, like the below Givenchy sandal) for a put-together look that doesn’t draw too much attention to your toes.

Givenchy Jaw chunky sandals, ugly sandals for ugly feet
Givenchy Jaw chunky sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch.

To buy: Givenchy Jaw chunky sandals, $695

Hanes Women's Cool and Dry ComfortBlend Ankle Socks, socks for ugly sandals, ugly sandals trend
Hanes Women's Cool and Dry ComfortBlend Ankle Socks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

To buy: Hanes Women’s Cool and Dry ComfortBlend Ankle Socks, $9

Teva Midform Universal Sandal, ugly shoes, ugly sandal trend
Teva Midform Universal Sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.

To buy: Teva Midform Universal Sandal, $60

Bunions? Go for a toe-post sandal

Thong and toe-post sandals are a bunion-friendly option for the summer. They can also be really chic — as Katie Holmes has proven. Take advantage of the numerous brands that offer shoes designed with orthopedic features such as the Cindy sandal from Vionic.

Vionic Women's Cindy Toe-Post Sandal, ugly sandal trend, sandals for bunions
Vionic Women's Cindy Toe-Post Sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

To buy: Vionic Women’s Cindy Toe Post Sandal, $120.

Naturalizer Seanna Slingback Flat Sandal, ugly sandal trend, shoes for bunions.
Naturalizer Seanna Slingback Flat Sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Naturalizer Seanna Slingback Flat Sandal, $70

anthropologie, anthropologie sandals, toe loop sandals, toe post sandals, ugly sandals, how to style ugly sandals, cute sandals for ugly feet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To buy: Anthropologie Perdita toe loop sandals, $110

Use bands and straps to distract

Sandals with baubles and thick straps of material crossing over the foot are a big hit this season, so have fun playing with textures and embellishments this summer. The extra oomph can serve as a distraction to the otherwise bare exposure a sandal can bring to one’s feet.

D-ring chunky sandals by Cedric Charlier, ugly sandals, cute sandals for ugly feet.
D-ring chunky sandals by Cedric Charlier.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: D-ring chunky sandals by Cedric Charlier, $560.

Teva Ceres Flatform Sandal, ugly sandals, how to style ugly sandals
Teva Ceres Flatform Sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Teva Ceres Flatform Sandal, $100

sam edelman, sam edelman sandals, zappos, ugly sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Sam Edelman Audrea 2 embellished sandal, $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

