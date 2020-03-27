Will the Era of Staying at Home Finally Bring Uggs Back in Fashion?

It’s been two decades since Ugg boots stepped onto the fashion scene. The cozy yet controversial shoe picked up momentum when celebrities back in the 2000s were regularly spotted in the brand’s classic shearling boots, pairing them with denim mini-skirts, Juicy Couture velvet tracksuits and other totems of aughts fashion.

Now, with more people turning to slippers and slides as they self-quarantine and stay at home, Ugg’s fashion comeback seems inevitable — even if it’s out of practical necessity. Earlier this week, global fashion search engine Lyst reported that Ugg was one of the most searched brands for stay at home fashion in the U.S.

Jennifer Lopez steps out on the set of 'Hustlers' in New York in a pair of Ugg slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez steps out in a pair of Ugg slippers.

To be clear, the Ugg trend never really went away. They’ve secretly — or not so secretly — been an off-duty favorite for many, including for stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Suri Cruise.

Although Ugg boots and slippers rose to popularity in the aughts, the sheepskin shoe was originally worn by Australian surfers in the ’60s to keep their feet warm on the beach. In 1978, Brian Smith, the founder of Ugg, took the concept to Southern California and by the ‘80s the brand had become a quintessential accessory for the SoCal lifestyle.

Fast-forward to the 2000s and the California-based brand exploded. After landing on Oprah’s aforementioned List of Favorite Things, celebrities started to pair Ugg boots with literally everything, even on the red carpet.

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in Ugg boots in 2004. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicky Hilton (L) and Nicole Richie (middle) shopping in L.A. in 2004. Richie is wearing a pair of Ugg boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

By the mid-aughts, Ugg boots became a staple shoe. The shapeless slipper became the ultimate signifier of cool-girl style. I remember begging my mom for Ugg boots back in 2007 after seeing the popular girls from my Catholic middle school wearing the shoes with our frumpy uniforms after hours at the mall. It was the ultimate after-school-off-duty look. Ugg shoes inevitably became the ultimate status symbol across the board for women —both young and old— along with designer jeans and handbags.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “Sex and the City” in 2003. The star was an early adopter of the brand and has worn their shearling boots for years. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in Uggs in 2007. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nostalgia for the aughts itself is also a big factor for Ugg’s inevitable comeback. As the ’90s craze wanes and ’00s enter the center stage, Ugg boots are one of the first things that come to mind when thinking about the trends of the times.

The 2000s was a time of excess, uncertainty and absurdity due to catalytic events such as 9/11 and the recession. Fashion certainly reflected those socio-political undertones of the times by its concrete signifiers and cringe-worthy trends. Yet we can’t help but look to the past and revel in what seems to be “simpler times.”

But while fads come and go, Ugg continued to remain relevant in fashion through collaborations. The brand teamed up with a number of designers including Jeremey Scott back in 2017 and Y/Project in 2018.

Designer Jeremy Scott models the flame-print boots he created for Ugg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg thigh-high boots at Y/Project’s fall ’18 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today, Ugg continues to stock the Classic Short Boot, Tall Boot and Coquette Slipper, three timeless styles that have received a cult following by women around the world, including celebs Katie Holmes and Jennifer Gardner.

Katie Holmes sipping a coffee in Uggs and sweats in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

More recently, the brand introduced styles that bring the shearling shoe into the new decade with fun textures and hues.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the Fluff Yeah slide was the brand’s best-selling shoe of 2019, having sold 100,000 pairs of the slide last year. The fuzzy slipper debuted in 2018 as a summer-ready option and ranked on Lyst’s 2018 index of the most coveted shoes for women.

Gigi Hadid wearing Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Men love Uggs, too. Just this year, Ugg launched a menswear collab with Ovadia during New York Fashion Week back in February. The California-based brand also launched a sneaker collaboration called 12×12, which involves a monthly release of the Californian brand’s revamped CA805 style.

Ugg CA805 x 2020's January shoe inspired by the Year of the Rat.

Despite the brand’s announcement of multiple store closures due to the coronavirus, Ugg may be able to fare well thanks to the consumer demand for comfortable footwear and slippers during this pandemic. Perhaps it’s time to dust off those classic tall boots — if you still have them.

