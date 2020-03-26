The New Work-From-Home Shoe Trends to Shop Right Now

Every season brings an exiting new batch of trends to adopt. But as working from home and staying indoors become the new normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, spring ’20’s most in-demand silhouettes are bound to look quite different than what the fashion industry predicted. Towering platform sandals and office-ready loafers seen all over runways just don’t seem to have a place in most wardrobes now. In fact, brand specialists, CEOs and fashion PR firms are reporting that comfortable shoe styles are driving footwear sales.

To help you navigate the current sartorial landscape and keep your spirits high (after all, we’re firm believers that fashion can have healing powers of sorts), we’ve compiled a list of shoe styles set to make it big this season. While you may be stuck inside, try showing off these looks during a virtual happy hour with friends or video conference call to prove to your coworkers you still look polished from the waist down.

Slippers

With a growing demand for supportive footwear, slippers are now at the top of many customers’ wish lists. As temperatures start to rise, you may want to opt for more breathable silhouettes like slipper sandals and lightweight moccasins (look for ones made with materials like terry cloth and sheepskin, which are naturally moisture-wicking so feet don’t get too sweaty). For a more polished look, choose a style done in satin or leather with fun embellishments.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia Slipper, $35 was $50.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Patricia Green Colorado Moccasin Slipper, $39.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Birdies the Lovebird Feather Trim Mule, $84.

Running Shoes

In addition to an upstick in slipper sales, many brands are seeing running shoes fly off shelves as people look to stay fit while gyms and fitness centers remain closed. If you don’t already own a solid pair, now’s the time to invest. After all, running is still an approved outside activity in many areas (so as long as you keep a safe distance from others) and a good way to avoid getting cabin fever.

CREDIT: Hoka One One

To Buy: Hoka One One Bondi 6, $150.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, $120.

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost 20, $180.

Minimalist Slides

Slides are one fashion week trend likely to survive in the current climate. A range of designers like Marni and Jil Sander offered up their own versions for spring ’20, from thongs to sleek, barely-there designs. We love these looks as they’re easy to slip on and style for grabbing the paper or heading to your local grocery. Just remember to avoid heeled options, as they’ll be potentially damaging to (and noisy on) hardwood floors.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Ancient Greek Metallic Desmos Sandals, $115.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Beach by Matisse Flip Flop, $23 was $30.

To Buy: Tkees Foundation Flip Flop, $50.

Ugly Sandals

Also set to carry over from fashion week? Ugly sandals. Complete with features like thick straps and cushioned footbeds, these designer- and influencer-approved styles are perfect for adding some pillow-like comfort to your wardrobe this spring.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Teva Original Universal Sandal, $50.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandal, $130.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Dr. Martens Voss Hydro Fisherman Sandal, $66-$128.

Functional Flats

Ballet flats also appeared on spring ’20 runways, but we have a feeling this season’s go-to looks will now be a little less all-leather and chains and a little more breathable, flexible and supportive. A style that’s machine-washable for easy maintenance — like this editor’s personal favorite pair from Rothy’s — is always a plus, too.

CREDIT: Rothy's

To Buy: Rothy’s Spotted The Flat, $125.

CREDIT: Everlane

To Buy: Everlane The 40-Hour Flat, $115.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Toms Oivia, $37-$105.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

