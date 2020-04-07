5 Work From Home Looks Inspired by “Sex and the City” and Carrie Bradshaw

The fashion of “Sex in the City” is legendary, we all know. But a less-considered part of it is how fun and carefree Carrie Bradshaw made working at home look.

Before the era of the freelance gig economy and widespread remote working, the protagonist from the hit HBO show opened the door to the idea that you could wear pretty much anything while working at home. On the show, Patricia Field, the costume designer of SATC, dressed Sarah Jessica Parker in camisoles, headscarves and the occasional pair of full-coverage undies. These outfits showed new possibilities not only for fashion but the very idea of what a workday could look like.

Now, as we all spend our days indoors, it’s worth taking another look at the iconic character’s style as fresh inspiration. Here are five outfit ideas based on Carrie Bradshaw’s best at-home style moments.

1. A bedside kimono

Carrie usually sat at her desk looking out the window while writing, but occasionally she worked in bed. This lounge look spotted in Season 1 Episode 5 of SATC is a major inspiration for an off-but-on-duty outfit. The best part about this laid-back outfit is that after your morning cup of coffee hits, you can easily throw it over a tank and leggings to make it a bit work appropriate. Add a pair of flat or heeled mules and you’re ready to take on the day, SATC style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Floral Satin Kimono Robe, $17.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

To Buy: Point Toe Ruched Flat Mules, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Crystal Embellished Mules, $1,245.

2. The no-pants look

Before Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber, Carrie was the queen of the no-pants look, especially while hanging out at her apartment and pondering what to write for her column. The somewhat controversial trend was seen throughout the seasons and now seems more relevant than ever. The “dressed from the waist up look” struggle is real, so why not take note from the fictional sex columnist who sounded off the trend?

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Men’s Slim Fit Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt, $18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Chain pendant earrings, Was $20, Now $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Pilar Original Gucci Sandals, $490.

3. Maribou flourishes

If SJP’s character taught us one thing, it’s that you can take some of your greatest fashion risks in the comfort of your own home. Maribou is just one of the fun trimmings Carrie wore during one of her “I couldn’t help but wonder” writing sessions. Reminiscent of Hollywood glamour, maribou heels and loungewear are fun elements that can put a little pep in your wardrobe during the doldrums of this season’s schedule.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Feathered Knit Cardigan, Was $32, now $17.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Crush On You Slide Sandal, Was $135, Now $101.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas feather-embellished mules, Was $376, Now $282.

4. The classic Carrie cami

The basic spaghetti-strap top was the ultimate work-from-home uniform for the relationship columnist, like this look from the finale of Season 2. As warmer months roll in, we’re betting the cami will prevail. The basic tank pairs well with an animal print skirt and some utilitarian sandals — two spring ’19 staples that no doubt make another comeback.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Topshop Lettuce Crop Tank, $8.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Tiger Full Woven Midi Skirt, Was $40, Now $16.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Logo Sandal, $590.

5. Heels at home

Carrie had a vast shoe collection, but the classic high heel pump was undoubtedly her frontrunner. Work-from-home style may be slipper focused for now, but wearing heels indoors can be a big confidence-booster — just ask a few of FN’s editors. Plus, wearing heels at home can help you break in a new pair or help you to learn how to walk in them. Pair a pair with loungewear for your very up dress-up session.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Eberjey Finely Knotted Jumpsuit, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Fawn 100mm pump, $350.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP Collection

To buy: SJP Collection “Hello Lover” pumps, $395.

6. The styled-up scarf

Field was known to style Carrie with plenty of fun accessories, including the versatile silk scarf. There was headscarf Carrie, bandana Carrie and even armband Carrie (remember when Aidan’s dog Pete is caught chewing on one of her strappy turquoise Manolo Blahnik sandals from 1996?). No matter the occasion, a silk scarf is a simple style hack that can easily elevate any work-from-home outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Floral printed scarf, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Knit Halter Top, $46.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Elva Woven Mule, Was $30, Now $78.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.