5 Work From Home Looks Inspired by “Sex and the City” and Carrie Bradshaw

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Carrie Bradshaw, work from home style, sex and the city
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City."
CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The fashion of “Sex in the City” is legendary, we all know. But a less-considered part of it is how fun and carefree Carrie Bradshaw made working at home look.

Before the era of the freelance gig economy and widespread remote working, the protagonist from the hit HBO show opened the door to the idea that you could wear pretty much anything while working at home. On the show, Patricia Field, the costume designer of SATC, dressed Sarah Jessica Parker in camisoles, headscarves and the occasional pair of full-coverage undies. These outfits showed new possibilities not only for fashion but the very idea of what a workday could look like.

Now, as we all spend our days indoors, it’s worth taking another look at the iconic character’s style as fresh inspiration. Here are five outfit ideas based on Carrie Bradshaw’s best at-home style moments.

1. A bedside kimono

Carrie usually sat at her desk looking out the window while writing, but occasionally she worked in bed. This lounge look spotted in Season 1 Episode 5 of SATC is a major inspiration for an off-but-on-duty outfit. The best part about this laid-back outfit is that after your morning cup of coffee hits, you can easily throw it over a tank and leggings to make it a bit work appropriate. Add a pair of flat or heeled mules and you’re ready to take on the day, SATC style.

View this post on Instagram

Home office vibes #satc #stayhome

A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw Lifestyle 👠 (@carriebradshawsc) on

 

Amazon, carrie bradshaw work from home style, floral bridesmaid robe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Floral Satin Kimono Robe, $17.

carrie bradshaw, wfh style, shein slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

To Buy: Point Toe Ruched Flat Mules, $20

carrie bradshaw, work from home style, manolo blahnik
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik Crystal Embellished Mules, $1,245

2. The no-pants look

Before Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber, Carrie was the queen of the no-pants look, especially while hanging out at her apartment and pondering what to write for her column. The somewhat controversial trend was seen throughout the seasons and now seems more relevant than ever. The “dressed from the waist up look” struggle is real, so why not take note from the fictional sex columnist who sounded off the trend?

View this post on Instagram

This oft-requested outfit really distills Carrie down to her purest form – improbable chic. It certainly is her most resourceful outfit of the series. The use of Mr. Big’s crisp white button-down (no doubt Brioni) and his Hermès belt to highlight her waist is pure genius. Perpetually on-trend, Carrie’s knack for deconstructing and elevating basics anticipates the design ethos of the Vetements collective, further reinforced by the excessive sleeve and belt length. Only Carrie could turn this sartorial tragedy (a ruined Richard Tyler bias-cut dress) into an opportunity to let the Upper East Side know she’s got great legs. We’re also here for the slutty Annie Hall vibes that this outfit gives us. But BEWARE FOLLOWERS, this is a look not to be tried at home 🚫(S3/EP18) #CarrieBradshaw #Vetements #Hermes #AnnieHallMoment

A post shared by Every Outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) on

 

carrie bradshaw, wfh style, oversized mens shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

 

To Buy: Men’s Slim Fit Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt, $18.

carrie bradshaw wfh style, statement earrings, gold chain earrings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Chain pendant earrings, Was $20, Now $15.

 

gucci slide, carrie bradshaw wfh style, gucci slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Pilar Original Gucci Sandals, $490

3. Maribou flourishes

If SJP’s character taught us one thing, it’s that you can take some of your greatest fashion risks in the comfort of your own home. Maribou is just one of the fun trimmings Carrie wore during one of her “I couldn’t help but wonder” writing sessions. Reminiscent of Hollywood glamour, maribou heels and loungewear are fun elements that can put a little pep in your wardrobe during the doldrums of this season’s schedule.

carrie bradshaw, work from home style, bohoo textured sweater
CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Feathered Knit Cardigan, Was $32, now $17

 

carrie bradshaw, work from home style, jeffrey campbell maribou slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Crush On You Slide Sandal, Was $135, Now $101

carrie bradshaw, wfh style, paris texas hot pink maribou heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas feather-embellished mules, Was $376, Now $282.

4. The classic Carrie cami

The basic spaghetti-strap top was the ultimate work-from-home uniform for the relationship columnist, like this look from the finale of Season 2. As warmer months roll in, we’re betting the cami will prevail. The basic tank pairs well with an animal print skirt and some utilitarian sandals — two spring ’19 staples that no doubt make another comeback.

carrie bradhsaw, wfh style, blue topshop cami
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Topshop Lettuce Crop Tank, $8.

carrie bradshaw wfh style, tiger print, skirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Tiger Full Woven Midi Skirt, Was $40, Now $16

carrie bradshaw wfh style, prada sandals, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Logo Sandal, $590

5. Heels at home  

Carrie had a vast shoe collection, but the classic high heel pump was undoubtedly her frontrunner. Work-from-home style may be slipper focused for now, but wearing heels indoors can be a big confidence-booster — just ask a few of FN’s editors. Plus, wearing heels at home can help you break in a new pair or help you to learn how to walk in them. Pair a pair with loungewear for your very up dress-up session.

View this post on Instagram

True meaning of heaven ✨

A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw Lifestyle 👠 (@carriebradshawsc) on

carrie bradshaw wfh style, grey jumpsuit, nordstrom loungewear
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Eberjey Finely Knotted Jumpsuit, $148

SJP Heels, Carrie Bradshaw WFH Style, hot pink pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Fawn 100mm pump, $350

hello lover pumps, sjp collection, sex and the city, sarah jessica parker, carrie bradshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP Collection

To buy: SJP Collection “Hello Lover” pumps, $395.

6. The styled-up scarf

Field was known to style Carrie with plenty of fun accessories, including the versatile silk scarf. There was headscarf Carrie, bandana Carrie and even armband Carrie (remember when Aidan’s dog Pete is caught chewing on one of her strappy turquoise Manolo Blahnik sandals from 1996?). No matter the occasion, a silk scarf is a simple style hack that can easily elevate any work-from-home outfit.

mango scarf, carrie wfh style, floral silk scarf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Floral printed scarf, $20

carrie bradshaw wfh style, mango knit top, blue tank top
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Knit Halter Top, $46

carrie bradshaw wfh style, woven mules, sam eldelman shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Elva Woven Mule, Was $30, Now $78.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

