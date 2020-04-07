5 Work From Home Looks Inspired by “Sex and the City” and Carrie Bradshaw

The fashion of “Sex in the City” is legendary, we all know. But a less-considered part of it is how fun and carefree Carrie Bradshaw made working at home look.
Before the era of the freelance gig economy and widespread remote working, the protagonist from the hit HBO show opened the door to the idea that you could wear pretty much anything while working at home. On the show, Patricia Field, the costume designer of SATC, dressed Sarah Jessica Parker in camisoles, headscarves and the occasional pair of full-coverage undies. These outfits showed new possibilities not only for fashion but the very idea of what a workday could look like.
Now, as we all spend our days indoors, it’s worth taking another look at the iconic character’s style as fresh inspiration. Here are five outfit ideas based on Carrie Bradshaw’s best at-home style moments.
1. A bedside kimono
Carrie usually sat at her desk looking out the window while writing, but occasionally she worked in bed. This lounge look spotted in Season 1 Episode 5 of SATC is a major inspiration for an off-but-on-duty outfit. The best part about this laid-back outfit is that after your morning cup of coffee hits, you can easily throw it over a tank and leggings to make it a bit work appropriate. Add a pair of flat or heeled mules and you’re ready to take on the day, SATC style.
2. The no-pants look
Before Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber, Carrie was the queen of the no-pants look, especially while hanging out at her apartment and pondering what to write for her column. The somewhat controversial trend was seen throughout the seasons and now seems more relevant than ever. The “dressed from the waist up look” struggle is real, so why not take note from the fictional sex columnist who sounded off the trend?
View this post on Instagram
This oft-requested outfit really distills Carrie down to her purest form – improbable chic. It certainly is her most resourceful outfit of the series. The use of Mr. Big’s crisp white button-down (no doubt Brioni) and his Hermès belt to highlight her waist is pure genius. Perpetually on-trend, Carrie’s knack for deconstructing and elevating basics anticipates the design ethos of the Vetements collective, further reinforced by the excessive sleeve and belt length. Only Carrie could turn this sartorial tragedy (a ruined Richard Tyler bias-cut dress) into an opportunity to let the Upper East Side know she’s got great legs. We’re also here for the slutty Annie Hall vibes that this outfit gives us. But BEWARE FOLLOWERS, this is a look not to be tried at home 🚫(S3/EP18) #CarrieBradshaw #Vetements #Hermes #AnnieHallMoment
3. Maribou flourishes
If SJP’s character taught us one thing, it’s that you can take some of your greatest fashion risks in the comfort of your own home. Maribou is just one of the fun trimmings Carrie wore during one of her “I couldn’t help but wonder” writing sessions. Reminiscent of Hollywood glamour, maribou heels and loungewear are fun elements that can put a little pep in your wardrobe during the doldrums of this season’s schedule.
4. The classic Carrie cami
The basic spaghetti-strap top was the ultimate work-from-home uniform for the relationship columnist, like this look from the finale of Season 2. As warmer months roll in, we’re betting the cami will prevail. The basic tank pairs well with an animal print skirt and some utilitarian sandals — two spring ’19 staples that no doubt make another comeback.
View this post on Instagram
Everything about this look is perfect and quintessentially late '90s. But we're too distracted by that atrocious floor lamp to really consider the clothes. Carrie may buy her shoes at Barneys, but when it comes to lighting, the Pier One clearance section will do just fine (S2/EP18) #CarrieBradshaw #InteriorDesign #PierOneImports
5. Heels at home
Carrie had a vast shoe collection, but the classic high heel pump was undoubtedly her frontrunner. Work-from-home style may be slipper focused for now, but wearing heels indoors can be a big confidence-booster — just ask a few of FN’s editors. Plus, wearing heels at home can help you break in a new pair or help you to learn how to walk in them. Pair a pair with loungewear for your very up dress-up session.
6. The styled-up scarf
Field was known to style Carrie with plenty of fun accessories, including the versatile silk scarf. There was headscarf Carrie, bandana Carrie and even armband Carrie (remember when Aidan’s dog Pete is caught chewing on one of her strappy turquoise Manolo Blahnik sandals from 1996?). No matter the occasion, a silk scarf is a simple style hack that can easily elevate any work-from-home outfit.
