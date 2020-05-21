6 Ways to Wear the Matching Sweat Set This Summer

With this summer bringing more expected downtime than usual, one of the season’s anticipated trends — the warm-weather sweat set — comes as a continuation of the loungewear uniform that many have been wearing while staying at home. During the pandemic, we have seen an evolution of the trend take hold with celebrities as they also stay home — take Kylie Jenner’s recent fuzzy crop-top sweat set, for example:

Replacing sweatpants and hoodies with sweat shorts, knit crop tops and even coordinating tanks and biker shorts all make the trend a better fit for warmer weather while retaining the cozy factor. It can be worn while lounging out home, playing in the backyard or even out on social distance walk with some of your friends. It’s also super affordable and easy to style with a number of summer’s shoe trends.

Below, a look at the different way to style the sweat set, including the perfect shoe pairings:

1. Contrast a tie-dye set with white sneakers

Conveniently, two of summer’s hottest trends go together quite easily. If you’re looking to jump on the tie-dye train this summer, pair the pattern with a classic white sneaker such as a Nike Air Force 1. Bonus points if you take a cue from Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise with a DIY tie-dye.

SweatyRocks Women's 2 Piece Set in Tie Dye. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: SweatyRocks Women’s 2 Piece Set, $18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 low sneaker, $90.

CREDIT: courtesy of Champion

To buy: Champion Heritage cropped tee in cloud dye, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Champion

To buy: Champion gym shorts in cloud dye, $40.

2. Try coordinating pastel fuzzies

Bring on the fuzz. Adding a fun material like terry cloth is an easy way to update your stay-at-home outfit, and the sporty material is the summer’s answer to velour because of its breathability. Try it in a trending color like lilac when looking for a matching sweat set. The look can be paired with a pastel fuzzy slipper for the ultimate summer lounge look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nike Sportswear Retro Femme terry crewneck crop sweatshirt, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah slide, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zumiez

To buy: Trillium fuzzy slide sandal, $20.

3. Make it monochrome

The monochrome trend is simple yet so chic. This biker-short type of set allows you to not only wear the pair together but mix it in with pieces you already own. With the Fourth of July not too far away, a monochrome set is a great outfit option to consider if you plan on getting festive.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To buy: Girlfriend Collective bike short (top sold separate), $48.

To buy: Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandal, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

To buy: Spiritual Gangster bike short set (top sold separately), $78.

4. Go head-to-toe designer

New Balance just released a collab with Staud that’s a knockout for the summer. The line features athletic apparel (available now) and sneakers (on pre-order for August). The exclusive sets are a great way to elevate the already buzzy sweat set trend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To buy: New Balance x Staud woven top, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To buy: New Balance x Staud woven pants, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To preorder: New Balance x Staud 997 sneaker, $230.

5. Balance a patterned legging set with flip flops

For a busy patterned set (whether it’s a sweat short or a more athletic-focused legging and crop top), a minimal flip flop like a pair of Havainas can help bring a balance to the overall look. With temperatures heating up, the Brazilian sandal is a versatile shoe that can easily be thrown on with a sweat set or swimsuit — or both.

SweatyRocks Women's Two Piece Outfits Tie Dye Crop Top Leggings Set. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.

To buy: SweatyRocks Women’s Two Piece Outfits Tie Dye Crop Top Leggings Set, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Havaianas flip flops, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: Tory Burch printed sports bra, $78.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: Tory Burch printed leggings, $138.

6. Go back to black

Black on black is always a classic and fool-proof option when it comes to investing in a sweat set. Throw on a cami and some bike shorts and you instantly have an outfit that is comfortable and fashionable. To bring it into the summer of 2020, pair it with a Teva sandal.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: SheIn rib knit cami crop top, $16.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hanes stretch jersey bike shorts, $8.

CREDIT: courtesy of Teva

To buy: Teva Flatform Universal in mesh print, $75.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.