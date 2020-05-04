A Look at Some of the Best #MetGalaChallenge Outfits Re-Created by Fans

The Met Gala may not be happening today in its usual fashion, but its spirit continues to live on through Vogue and Billy Porter’s #MetGalaChallenge.

The social media challenge encourages people to re-create iconic looks from years past using items from home. The challenge is very apropos given that this year’s costume ball theme is all about time in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th anniversary.

The challenge for this year’s ball, of which its theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” has sparked a plethora of participants, including Mindy Kaling, who decided to re-create Jared Leto’s Gucci/decapitated head look from last year’s gala.

Other fashion moments included re-creations of Rihanna’s looks throughout the years. The musician-turned-fashion-mogul is one star who has had some of the best shoe and style moments at the Met Gala.

Plastic bags, wrapping paper and tape were just some of the materials people used for their looks. Instagram user @sanja_nestorovic_ transformed herself into numerous celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajowski and Celine Dion using household items.

Another user re-created Gigi Hadid’s 2018 Versace dress out of leftover Christmas wrapping paper, paint, glue and a pillowcase for the sleeve.

Other honorable mentions from the #MetGalaChallenge include a handful of looks modeled after last year’s soiree that revolved around the theme “camp.”

Last year, the theme went viral prompting a flurry of memes and online content that lived well on after the Met Gala was over.

Although this year won’t have an actual ball, this year’s theme shows just how creative (and expansive) the fashion community can be.