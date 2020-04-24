5 Animal Print Shoes For the ‘Tiger King’ Fan

If there’s one show that has united millions of people during the pandemic, it’s Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The wildly popular docu-series profiles the bizarre world of America’s big cat owners through the rivalry of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Aside from owning tigers, lions and various other big felines, the characters of Tiger King each have a radical style of their own.

Joe Exotic is a mullet-rocking free-loving daredevil who isn’t afraid to mix and match sequins with animal prints and leather. His style (and antics) have set everyone, including a handful of celebrities, abuzz on Twitter and Instagram. (Earlier this week, his pink sequin shirt sold for $4,200 on Ebay.)

Then there’s Carole Baskin, the self-declared “Mother Theresa of Cats,” (who may or may not have killed her husband). She wears big animal prints head-to-toe, plus the occasional flower crown.

We predicted that animal print would be back by popular demand for spring ’20, but there’s no doubt that Baskin, Exotic and really, the whole cast of the new Netflix series, are inspiring fashion right now. (Take Doc Antel’s wife(s) for example.)

In the spirit Tiger King’s very unique cast, here are five animal-print shoes to channel your inner feline:

1. Superga’s animal print sneaker

Superga Animal Print Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of shoes.com.

To Buy: Superga Animal Print Sneakers, $26.

Last year, it was leopard that stole the show when it came to fashion’s animal print craze. Remember the spotted skirt trend that took over Instagram last summer? This season, all big cats are game.

2. Loeffler Randall’s Maisie sport sandal

Loeffler Randall Maisie Sport Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop.

Loeffler Randall Maisie Sport Sandals.

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Maisie Sport Sandals, $136.

Whether its tiger, leopard or cheetah, animal print can be a fun way to add an edge to your stay-at-home outfit.

3. Steve Madden’s Cairo flat

Steve Madden Cairo-L Flat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.

To Buy: Steve Madden Cairo-L Flat, Was $92, Now $55.

From classic sneakers to modern sculptural heels and even cozy slip-ons, this season shoes will have you take a walk on the wild side for spring ’20.

4. 42 Gold’s Naya sandal

42 Gold Naya sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.

To Buy: 42 Gold Naya sandal, Was $120, Now $54.

If you’re too timid for the full Carole Baskin, try a shoe with just a hint of animal print. These sandals by 42 Gold are more about the sculptural heel and a braided leather toe ring than the single leopard-print strap.

5. Matisse x Amuse Society Runaway sandal

Matisse x Amuse Society Runaway sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.

To Buy: Matisse x Amuse Society Runaway Sandal, $135.

So if you haven’t already, give Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” a watch and decide which big cat pattern speaks to your sense of style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.