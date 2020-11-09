Adidas and Marvel to Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Superstar Sneakers

Fans of Miles Morales can now dress like him thanks to Adidas and Marvel Games.

The footwear brand and entertainment company have collaborated to create the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The kicks will be worn by Miles, the titular character, who is also known as Spider-Man in the upcoming PlayStation video game, which will be available on Nov. 12. The sneakers will also be available to purchase in real life.

The design of the buzzy new Adidas sneaker includes a vibrant red leather upper and contrasting black leather on the top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print on the heel and a PlayStation tag adorning the laces as well as Miles’ own Spidey tag.

The idea for the sneakers was inspired by Miles himself, who PlayStation describes as being a “stylish teenager from Brooklyn who has just moved to Harlem.” It is also an ode to Miles’ suit, which is black and red. Miles will wear both Hi-Top and Low-Top Superstar silhouettes in the game with select suits.

In addition to Marvel, Insomniac and PlayStation worked closely with Adidas to bring the sneakers to life. The collaboration is also a celebration as its coming just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Superstar.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar sneakers will be available in the U.S., Canada and select markets in the Asia-Pacific region on Nov. 19 on Adidas.com. For select European markets the kicks will drop on Dec. 4. The shoes will be available in both adult and kid sizes.