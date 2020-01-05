London Fashion Week Men’s Attendees Had the Best Statement Sneakers

Fashion doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfort.

The best-dressed attendees at London Fashion Week Men’s fall ’20 seem to have learned this lesson, as many of them took on major trends while clad in comfy sneakers.

One daring attendee wore mismatched sneakers from Shoes 53045, choosing one neon green kick and one hot pink one. Both shades are among the trendiest colorways of 2019 — and the pink palette in particularly is expected to only gain more momentum in the new year.

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with Shoes 53045 sneakers. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Bold neons in general have been huge over the past few seasons, and another guest opted for head-to-toe tangerine. His eye-catching look came complete with chunky sneakers, which boasted a knit upper and translucent outsole.

A tangerine London Fashion Week Men’s street style look. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

While London weather this time of year is hardly balmy, another attendee evoked spring in a purple floral set. High-top, monogrammed Dior sneakers completed the statement-making ensemble.

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with Dior sneakers. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Another guest seemed to also have spring on the brain. A Burberry trench coat and leather midi dress came teamed with strappy sandals, which boasted a stiletto heel and on-trend square toe.

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Another sandal look got a more seasonably appropriate twist. A guest teamed white slides with socks in the same shade, going for an outdoorsy look in neutral tones and a bucket hat.

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with slides and socks. CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock

Platform shoes were supremely popular for fall, and they were also spotted on the Big Smoke’s streets. One fashionable attendee wore soaring black platform boots with a beige jumpsuit.

A London Fashion Week Men’s street style look with platform boots. CREDIT: Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more London Fashion Week Men’s fall ’20 street style looks.

Want more?

The Best Street Style Shoe Looks of 2019

These Retro-Inspired Looks From Florsheim Are Inspired By ’30s Neon Signs

Michael B. Jordan x Coach Launch a Collection Inspired by Japanese Manga