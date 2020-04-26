Street Style Looks to Inspire Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe

Get ready to elevate your work-from-home wardrobe.

While there’s something luxurious about working from home in your pajamas for a day or two, that starts to get old pretty quick. Changing into real clothes can help provide a sense of purpose for professionals ushering in the workday, and it can also prevent feeling groggy (and let’s face it, maybe even a little gross). Plus, dreaming about fashion can help break up the monotony of the current stay-at-home situation.

Below, we’ve rounded up street style looks to inspire your at-home style.

The Billie Eilish Look

Billie Eilish’s oversize fashion has inspired many Gen Zers’ wardrobes, and it’s sort of perfect for lockdown. After all, it’s comfy while also being right on trend. Like this fashion week attendee, let track pants, puffers and hoodies be your guide (a la Eilish) as you stay at home.

Related Work From Home Style Diary: The Secret Benefits of Spring Cleaning Work From Home Style Diary: Daring to Dream During Dark Times 6 Work-From-Home Looks Inspired by 'Sex and the City' and Carrie Bradshaw

An oversize look a la Billie Eilish. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Packable Puffer-Jacket, $65 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Champion LIFE Hoodie, $39.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Originals Women’s Lock Up Track Pant, $50 (was $70).

The Slouchy Boot Outfit

Nothing says “cozy at home” like a pair of warm, oversize boots, but they still can be elevated Take this fashion week attendee’s Y/Project and Ugg’s boots, paired with a fierce (but still comfy) coat.

Y/Project x Ugg boots on a fashion week goer. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: Walmart Fluffy Fleece Trench Coat, $42.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Classic II Shearling Lined Tall Boot, $200.

The Oversize Everything Ensemble

Ditch the tight fabrics in favor of slouchy silhouettes — like wool sweaters or oversize ponchos — while staying at home. For a slightly more pulled together but still comfortable look, consider swapping the slippers for loafers, like this fashion month attendee.

Fashion week attendees in gray and white slouchy looks. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

To Buy: Free People Love Like This Pullover, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Paige Nellie Culotte Jeans, $189.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SSense

To Buy: Thom Browne Grey 4-Bar Sweater Dress, $520.

The ’80s Vibes Outfit

Fashion may be obsessed with all things ’90s these days, but the athleisure looks of the ’80s, with their neons and legwarmers, feel pretty apropos these days. Plus, this kind of outfit makes the (at-home) office to (at-home) gym transition that much easier.

Legwarmers and leggings for an ’80s feel. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Capri Workout Leggings, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

To Buy: Capezio Legwarmers, $26.

The Zoom Celebration Look

From birthday parties to weddings, the current situation has put a damper on planned events — introducing a temporary new era of Zoom celebrations. Mix and match a cozy piece on the top and a festive one on the bottom, or vice versa.

A sweater and sparkly skirt combo. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Everlane The ReCashmere Vintage Crew Sweater, $54 (was $95).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Cushnie Asymmetric Embroidered Chiffon Skirt, $1,395.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.