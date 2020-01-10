Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pitti Uomo Brings Out Dapper Men in the Sleekest Street Style

By Claudia Miller
Pitti Uomo takes men’s fashion to the streets of Florence, Italy, as show attendees display their sharpest looks amongst the historic streets and cobblestone walkways.

Fall ’20 was no exception to this rule, bringing out the best and most dapper men’s street style in the industry. Fashion aficionados ditched their sandals and thong-toe flip flops for a series of impeccable closed-toe shoes amid the cool weather.

Alex Sanchez de Mora in Salvatore Ferragamo at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Salvatore Ferragamo boots at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Boots took over the scene, ranging from a zip-up black leather pair from Ferragamo to brown suede Heritage cowboy boots with a stacked heel, bringing fall ’19’s western-style trend into the new season.

As the suave men braced the chillier weather, they layered tailored trenches and puffer jackets and also brought out their finest hats as well. From beanies to cowboy hats, they were matched to the style of the ensemble and coordinated with their choice of footwear.

Alladin Philippe Faily in Heritage at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Heritage boots at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Beyond boots, attendees at Pitti Uomo continued the closed-toe trend by bringing back staple sneaker styles, but by also bringing out new silhouettes of brogues.

Sneakers from Louis Vuitton to Asics featured mostly low-top heights and clean-cut lines, keeping with the sleek style associated with the location.

Gosha Steel in Louis Vuitton at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Louis Vuitton sneakers at Pitti Uomo fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Lace-up leather shoes were also common in the country known for its fine leather products; brogues and oxfords were styled to the nines whether they came in a classic silhouette or whether they starred unique detailing like Yuketen’s pair with furry elements on the tongue and toe.

A street style look including Yuketen shoes at Pitti Uomo Men’s fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Yuketen brogues at Pitti Uomo Men’s fall ’20 in January 2020.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see more handsome street style looks from Pitti Uomo Men’s fall ’20.

