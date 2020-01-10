Pitti Uomo Brings Out Dapper Men in the Sleekest Street Style

Pitti Uomo takes men’s fashion to the streets of Florence, Italy, as show attendees display their sharpest looks amongst the historic streets and cobblestone walkways.
Fall ’20 was no exception to this rule, bringing out the best and most dapper men’s street style in the industry. Fashion aficionados ditched their sandals and thong-toe flip flops for a series of impeccable closed-toe shoes amid the cool weather.
Boots took over the scene, ranging from a zip-up black leather pair from Ferragamo to brown suede Heritage cowboy boots with a stacked heel, bringing fall ’19’s western-style trend into the new season.
As the suave men braced the chillier weather, they layered tailored trenches and puffer jackets and also brought out their finest hats as well. From beanies to cowboy hats, they were matched to the style of the ensemble and coordinated with their choice of footwear.
Beyond boots, attendees at Pitti Uomo continued the closed-toe trend by bringing back staple sneaker styles, but by also bringing out new silhouettes of brogues.
Sneakers from Louis Vuitton to Asics featured mostly low-top heights and clean-cut lines, keeping with the sleek style associated with the location.
Lace-up leather shoes were also common in the country known for its fine leather products; brogues and oxfords were styled to the nines whether they came in a classic silhouette or whether they starred unique detailing like Yuketen’s pair with furry elements on the tongue and toe.
