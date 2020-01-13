Milan Fashion Week Men’s Street Style Featured the Chunkiest Shoes, From Sneakers to Combat Boots

The world’s most stylish men descended upon Milan in trend-setting fashion this week for the Milan Men’s Fashion Week fall ’20 shows.

As men shuffled off to presentations for labels such as Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo and Prada, many sported eye-catching shoes in bold shades, colors and silhouettes.

In particular, Prada was a favorite brand among MFW Men’s guests, including for both sneakers and combat boots.

A guest in chunky Prada sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A closer look at Prada hiker sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Throughout the fall, “It” girls like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner went gaga for the Italian label’s monster boots, and men in Milano too embraced Prada’s footwear, recognizable for its ridged, elevated outsoles.

Casey Spooner in Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

A close-up look at Casey Spooner’s Prada combat boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

For the past few seasons, combat boots have been trending for both men and women, and Prada’s weren’t the only ones in sight. Cult boots with paint-splattered accents added a fun touch to one guest’s look, and combat silhouettes appeared in several brands’ presentations.

Cult combat boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

But don’t think that combat boots have replaced sneakers as men’s go-to comfy shoes. Chunky kicks abounded on the streets of Milano, including silhouettes from MSGM. The brand’s trainers featured subtle pops of color, which attendees matched to their apparel and accessories.

Dennis Van Peel in MSGM sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Emporio Armani’s sneakers offered yet another take on the elevated sneaker trend. The shoes had mesh, leather and suede uppers, with neon accents providing an Instagram-friendly finish.

Chunky Emporio Armani sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

