Chunky Sneakers Were Trending On the Streets at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Everywhere you looked on the streets at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, it seemed that a pair of chunky sneakers could be spotted. Guests heading to and from shows styled the ubiquitous silhouette with carefully-curated outfits.

Jean Sebastien Roques, for one, wore Prada’s black “Cloudbust Thunder” sneakers featuring a sawtooth tread outsole with a black hoodie underneath a long white trench coat.

Jean Sebastien Roques wearing Prada’s chunky black Cloudbust Thunder sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Shannon Flanders donned Off-White’s Odsy-1000 sneakers, which has a partially translucent upper, a bright orange lacing system and a bulky blue-green sole. He paired them with a monochromatic olive green outfit and black leather Off-White crossbody bag with pink details.

Shannon Flanders wearing Off-White Odsy-1000 sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Corey Stokes showed off Ugg’s brand new white sneakers featuring a fluffy faux fur upper dubbed “The Rat.” The rodent-inspired shoes dropped just yesterday at select retails. Stokes wore the bold sneaks with a cozy creamy knit look.

Corey Stokes wearing Ugg’s new “The Rat” sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Jean

The Nike x Sacai LDV Waffle in “Pine Green” also made an appearance. The popular vibrant-hued style, which was teamed with sleek black trousers, has a mesh upper with layered suede eyestays, dual two-tone Swooshes and a double-stacked, sculpted midsole.

Nike x Sacai LDV Waffle sneakers in “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Jason Jean

For more street style sneakers at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

You Can Shop Wiz Khalifa’s Personal Sneaker Collection for Charity

Beyoncè’s Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Basically Sold Out, Shop What’s Still Left

Jordan vs. Yeezy: Which Brand Dominated the Resale Market in 2019?