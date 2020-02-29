Paris Fashion Week Street Style Showed The Boot Trends That Are Still Raging Hot

With Paris Fashion Week at its apex, designers and show-goers alike continued to show off their style prowess.

Outside some of the most anticipated shows, Paris’ boulevards were lined with an array of boots from brights and black to heeled and more walking-friendly versions. Some of the current shoe trends, such as knee-high, combat and lug sole boots, remained the fashionable set’s silhouette of choice.

With that in mind, FN rounded up some of the most eye-catching, chic shoes that to hit the Parisian streets this season. From Bottega Veneta to Moncler to Maison Margiela, read on for a curated gallery of filled with shoe style inspiration.

Related Bella Hadid Masters Tomboy Chic for Haider Ackermann Show At Paris Fashion Week Celine Took Coed to New Heights With Soaring Shoe Styles for Men and Women Alike Cuissard Boots and Scorpion Embellishments Ruled the Runway at Balmain

Yuyu Zhangzhou in Bottega Veneta boots.

Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta accessories continue to be a fashion week favorite this season. This Paris Fashion Week, the designer’s boots were seen everywhere on the streets. Yuyu Zhangzhou wore a pair of the bloc leather ankle boots and styled them with a checkered blue and yellow sweater dress. The shoes featured a 3.5-inch heel, square toe and full leather construction with a zippered back closure. She coordinated her coat with these shoes, opting for this leather-looking white puffer coat.

A close up of the shoes.

The brand’s pumps were a popular favorite, too.

Justyna Czerniak in Bottega Veneta sandals.

Justyna Czerniak was spotted in Bottega Veneta nude cutout sandals. The shoes featured a silhouette heel and a cutout on the front center of the foot with straps along the toe and right below the ankle. She paired the minimalist, sculptural shoes with a statement light blue coat, featuring feather detailing along the hem and a matching Cassette bag to polish off the look.

Viktoria Rader in Bottega Veneta.

Viktoria Rader chose a closed-toe option from the designer and wore a pair of Bottega Veneta almond pumps in the mirror-embellished suede colorway. The shoe featured a 2.9-inch heel, high vamp and v-cut front. She styled the reflective footwear choice with coordinating embellished black trousers and a satin-like white trench coat.

For flat footwear options, combat style and lug sole boots continued to dominate.

Amalie Gassmann in Moncler.

Amalie Gassman wore a black Moncler version, featuring a signature lace-up design and a mustard yellow lug sole. She paired the trending boot style with a sea blue striped suit set and a black single-breast blazer over the top.

Blanca Miró Scrimieri in Ganni boots.

Similarly, Blanca Miró Scrimieri wore a pair of color-blocked, black and yellow Ganni boots. The shoes featured a yellow body and shaft with black panel and toe cover detailing as well as a lug sole. She paired the sleek biker style with a printed black and pink coordinating set.

A close up of the boots.

Kicki Yang Zhang wore a pair of Reebok x Maison Margiela chunky heeled sneakers, featuring an athletic ‘dad’ sneaker created with a block heel. She styled the statement shoe with a belted black-and-white midi dress of a geometric and monochromatic statement ensemble.

A close up of the shoes.

Square toe boots remained a prominent choice as well.

Simone Sniekers in Dries van Noten.

Simone Siekers opted for a Dries van Noten version of the ’90s-inspired silhouette. The tan leather ankle boots featured a curved heel, zippered side closure and, of course, a prominent toe.

A close-up of the boots.

The shaft hits right above the ankle for a sock boot-inspired look. She paired the shoes with a tan and black, two-tone oversized coat, white jeans and a cream-colored Cassette bag from Bottega Veneta.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Offers Sustainable Take On the Canadian Tuxedo During Milan Fashion Week

Bottega Veneta’s New ‘Clown Shoes’ Were Out in Full Force at Its Fall 2020 Runway Show

Emily Ratajkowski & Barbara Palvin Wear Strappy Square-Toe Sandals at Versace Show