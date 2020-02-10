New York Fashion Week Street Style Turns Up the Chunky-Soled Boot Trend

The shoe silhouette of New York Fashion Week is very relatable. It’s comfortable, sturdy, and walkable. And better still, it comes in a number of different iterations, as witnessed by the latest street style images dispatching from outside NYFW shows over the past week.

It’s no surprise that brand-of-the-moment Bottega Veneta is behind one of these hot items, but it’s far from the only label to create a substantial choice in footwear that influencers, editors, and stylists are drawn to. Lug-sold silhouettes from Prada, Balenciaga and Frankie Shop were also among NYFW’s most impactful shoe trend.

Lauren Johnson in Bottega Veneta boots at New York Fashion Week fall ’20 in February 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Alyssa Coscarelli in Frankie Shop boots at New York Fashion Week fall ’20 in February 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Naomi Elizée in Balenciaga boots at New York Fashion Week fall ’20 in February 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

For those guests who did choose slimmer — albeit far-from-spindly — footwear , the most popular shoes seen at the February shows took unique shapes. This included architectural heels, such as from Nicholas Kirkwood and Sies Marjan and flatform slingbacks from Tibi.

And because athleisure still rules all, bold sneaker designs came by way of a Converse collaboration with JW Anderson, as well as Longchamp’s sock-like designs. For minimalists, there was also a popular choice in tall boot silhouettes seen in warm, neutrals shades.

Olivia Lopez in Jimmy Choo boots at New York Fashion Week fall ’20 in February 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Even despite the mild winter weather in New York (ie: an invitation to keep snow boots at home), the best shoes this NYFW prove that practicality, above all, is versatile, chic, and leaves a lasting impression.

