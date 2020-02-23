Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Street Style Was All About the Sandal

The world’s fashion elite descended upon Italy this week for Milan Fashion Week fall ’20, attending buzzy shows for top labels such as Versace, Prada and Bottega Veneta.

With temperatures in Milano hovering in the high 50s — noticeably higher than in New York and London earlier this month — attendees broke out their open-toed footwear, choosing statement sandals that adhered to major shoe trends.

Gia Couture x Pernille Teisbaek sandals at MFW CREDIT: Jason Jean

Among the trending silhouettes spotted in the streets were plenty of shoes from Bottega Veneta. Since creative director Daniel Lee joined the label, Bottega has churned out “It” shoe after “It” shoe. Prior to the brand’s fall ’20 show, its mesh pumps with chain accents and square-toe thong sandals were among the shoes that abounded on fashionable women as they bounced from show to show.

Bottega Veneta mesh mules.

Bottega Veneta’s square-toe thong sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Brazilian influencer Helena Bordon hit the streets in a pair of eye-catching orange sandals from The Attico, which boasted a stiletto heel and crystal accents. The mules, which are available on Net-a-Porter.com for $1,070, were paired with white trousers and an Emilio Pucci jacket.

Helena Bordon in The Attico sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Identical twins Ami and Aya Suzuki wore sandals the more covered-up way, layering their gold Prada platforms over brightly colored lace tights. The Japanese musicians, known as the Amiaya Twins, wore matching looks with puff-sleeved blouses and high-waisted midi skirts.

The Amiaya twins in Prada platforms. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Of course, sandals weren’t the only footwear on display among MFW goers. Prada’s chunky lug sole boots and loafers appeared on the feet of several attendees, adding a utilitarian look to counter bold colors and romantic skirts.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner in Prada. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Molly Chiang in Prada shoes. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery for more Milan Fashion Week fall ’20 street style.

