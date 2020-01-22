Sign up for our newsletter today!

Eye-Catching Colors & Unusual Silhouettes Are Trending on the Streets of Paris Couture Week

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Pamela Costantini
Bottega Veneta
Amina Muaddi
Amina Muaddi
Justyna-Czerniak-in-Balenciaga
View Gallery 37 Images

Stylish women from around the globe coalesced in Paris this week for the spring ’20 Haute Couture Week shows — and the style on the streets was as good as the style on the runway.

“It” girls brought their shoe A-game, showing off footwear with bold colorways and unexpected shapes.

Bottega Veneta , square toe sandals, pink shoes, street style, paris , haute couture week
Pink Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pamela Costantini and Domitilla Rapisardi modelled shoes from their new label, Iindaco. The Italian-made brand, which makes its debut this year, is sure to be a hit among the Instagram crowd, thanks to look-at-me colors.

Rapisardi showed off a pair of patterned green pumps with a subtle, on-trend square toe, which popped against her black leather midi skirt and opaque tights.

Domitilla Rapisardi , iindaco, pumps, green shoes, paris, haute couture week
Domitilla Rapisardi wears Iindaco pumps at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Domitilla Rapisardi , iindaco, pumps, green shoes, paris, haute couture week
Domitilla Rapisardi ‘s Iindaco pumps.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Costantini wore green sandals with crystal flame detailing on the heel — the perfect counterpart to her red leather trousers.

Iindaco, Pamela Costantini, street style, pfw, couture week
Pamela Costantini in Iindaco sandals at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Brazilian blogger Helena Bordon looked chic in a Chanel jumpsuit, which she wore under a black-and-white coat. Bordon added a pop to the ensemble with her shoes, choosing purple suede pumps from FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi. The pumps featured Muaddi’s signature martini glass-shaped heel and a sparkling embellishment at the toe.

Helena Bordon, amina muaddi, purple shoes, chanel jumpsuit, street style, pfw, couture, spring 2020
Helena Bordon in purple pumps from Amina Muaddi at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Amina Muaddi, helena bordon, street style, chanel, paris fashion week, haute couture, spring 2020
Amina Muaddi purple pumps at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another attendee garnered attention in a pair of leopard-print, studded Christian Louboutin pumps, styling the shoes over a pair of forest green trousers — a trend that’s been huge among the fashion set in recent months.

Paris Couture Week, christian louboutin, street style, leopard print
Christian Louboutin heels on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

With Chanel being one of the top shoes on the couture calendar, it’s no surprise that several guests stepped out in the brand’s shoes. The French house’s shoes offered a monochrome counter to the colors spotted elsewhere on the streets, coming in black-and-white with subtle branding.

Chanel , street style, white boots, leggings, spring 2020, paris couture week
Chanel shoes on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean
Chanel , street style, white boots, leggings, spring 2020, paris couture week
Chanel boots on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20.
CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see more street style at Paris Haute Couture Week spring ’20.

