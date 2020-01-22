Eye-Catching Colors & Unusual Silhouettes Are Trending on the Streets of Paris Couture Week

Stylish women from around the globe coalesced in Paris this week for the spring ’20 Haute Couture Week shows — and the style on the streets was as good as the style on the runway.

“It” girls brought their shoe A-game, showing off footwear with bold colorways and unexpected shapes.

Pink Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pamela Costantini and Domitilla Rapisardi modelled shoes from their new label, Iindaco. The Italian-made brand, which makes its debut this year, is sure to be a hit among the Instagram crowd, thanks to look-at-me colors.

Rapisardi showed off a pair of patterned green pumps with a subtle, on-trend square toe, which popped against her black leather midi skirt and opaque tights.

Domitilla Rapisardi wears Iindaco pumps at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Domitilla Rapisardi ‘s Iindaco pumps. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Costantini wore green sandals with crystal flame detailing on the heel — the perfect counterpart to her red leather trousers.

Pamela Costantini in Iindaco sandals at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Brazilian blogger Helena Bordon looked chic in a Chanel jumpsuit, which she wore under a black-and-white coat. Bordon added a pop to the ensemble with her shoes, choosing purple suede pumps from FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi. The pumps featured Muaddi’s signature martini glass-shaped heel and a sparkling embellishment at the toe.

Helena Bordon in purple pumps from Amina Muaddi at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Amina Muaddi purple pumps at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another attendee garnered attention in a pair of leopard-print, studded Christian Louboutin pumps, styling the shoes over a pair of forest green trousers — a trend that’s been huge among the fashion set in recent months.

Christian Louboutin heels on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

With Chanel being one of the top shoes on the couture calendar, it’s no surprise that several guests stepped out in the brand’s shoes. The French house’s shoes offered a monochrome counter to the colors spotted elsewhere on the streets, coming in black-and-white with subtle branding.

Chanel shoes on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Chanel boots on the streets at Paris Couture Week spring ’20. CREDIT: Jason Jean

