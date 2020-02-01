Statement Boots Dominate Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall ’20

Fashion Month is upon us.

And Copenhagen Fashion Week is known for bringing out the chicest cold-weather ensembles, as street style stars brace Denmark’s chilly, wet surroundings on their routes between shows. When it comes to dealing with such weather, there’s only one solution: closed-toe footwear.

From boots to slip-on mules and pointed-toe heels, influencers and event attendees alike bundled up in their most show-stopping layered looks and statement shoes.

Maya Paustian in Acne Studios boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Acne Studios boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Bold patterns ran amuck, pulling the eye downward as boots featured cow prints on calf hair and leather python uppers. Standout colors also took over the scene in both footwear and apparel, including pops of neons and mixed hues to contrast the gray skies.

Nathalie Helgerud in Mango boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Karla Alajdi in Calvin Klein boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Staple streetwear-favorite shoe brands were present like Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta.

Fanny Ekstrand in Bottega Veneta mules and a Chanel bag at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Nina Sandbech in Custommade boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Annabel Rosendahl in Vagabond boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20 in January 2020. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see all the street style looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week fall ’20.

Want more?

Eye-Catching Colors & Unusual Silhouettes Are Trending on the Streets of Paris Couture Week

Pitti Uomo Brings Out Dapper Men in the Sleekest Street Style

Chunky Sneakers Were Trending On the Streets at Paris Fashion Week Men’s