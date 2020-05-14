Fleece is a man-made fabric that surrounds your body with comfort and softness. Especially when utilized in socks, this material provides an easy way to keep your feet warm with a lightweight touch. It’s also moisture-resistant, so it pairs well when worn under hiking boots or sneakers in cold and damp settings. Whether you prefer ultra fuzzy socks or more smooth designs, FN rounded up the best fleece socks available on the market for men and women. These unisex pairs cover your are made to be super warm and prevent rubbing and blisters when worn inside boots.
1. Acorn Versafit Socks
Made from soft lightweight microfleece, Acorn's mid-calf socks will keep your feet warm without causing your feet to get too sweaty.
Pros: They're moisture-wicking with flatlock seams for a chafe-reducing fit. They're available in both patterned styles and solid versions for whatever fits your preference.
Cons: These may run small.
2. Polar Feet Fleece Socks
Made to resist fading, pilling, shrinking or become matted, these socks are designed to be worn year after year.
Pros: They use soft fleece to warm your feet with smooth seams for reduced irritation. Plus, they're able to fit up to a men's size 15 shoe.
Cons: They may fit larger than expected.
3. Ovov Fleece Socks
Formed with fuzzy coral fleece, you'll never have cold feet thanks to these socks' fluffy blanket-like fit.
Pros: An elastic top band prevents these socks from slipping down your leg and also keeps the sock from losing their shape over time.
Cons: Some may wish they were a little longer.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.