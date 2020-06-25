How to Register for Dior x Nike Jordan 1 OG High & Low: Microsite Launched Today

Today Dior has launched the microsite where you can register to buy the Dior limited-edition Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers that hypebeasts the world over have been awaiting with bated breath.

Participants must select just one boutique and register only once for their desired style and size. They can choose to register for either the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker or the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior sneaker, selecting their size and preferred pick-up location.

The The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

If you are selected you will have a guaranteed opportunity to buy one pair of your selected silhouette in your size at the designated location. Selection is made on a first come, first served basis.

Your personal data must match your official ID, which you wil be required to show in order to purchase you sneakers at the location you choose.

Recipients will be notified by email shortly after requests have been verified. If selected, you will receive a QR code linked to your name which must match your official ID. There is no obligation to make a purchase if selected.

Air Dior capsule campaign. CREDIT: Dior

To coincide with the event, the house has unveiled a series of images by photographer Brett Lloyd featuring the Air Dior collection a capsule with Jordan brand.

The collaboration was unveiled during the Dior men’s fall ’20 runway show in Miami. Dior and creative director Kim Jones partnered with the Jordan brand on a limited-edition Air Jordan 1 high OG Dior sneaker.

The drop was initially slated for earlier in the year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now, however, it really is immanent and the brand has just announced that said drop will take the form of an “exclusive online experience offering the opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior high and low limited-edition sneakers.” On the resale market, it’s available on StockX.com for $2,000.

Air Dior capsule campaign. CREDIT: Dior

For the Chinese market, a China-specific experience will take place via a dedicated Wechat program.

Pop-ups will now likely take place shortly in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and China.

Air Dior capsule campaign. CREDIT: Dior

The Air Dior ready-to-wear and accessories capsule in collaboration with Jordan brand will be available in selected Dior boutiques.

The shoe is made in Italy with Italian leather, hand-painted edges, original Dior Oblique jacquard Swoosh details and transparent soles with the “Air Dior” wings and the luxury brand’s logo. The collaboration coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

Dior Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers campaign. CREDIT: Dior

The campaign for the exclusive ready-to-wear and accessories collection, signed air dior, features the musician Travis Scott.

The collection balances timeless silhouettes from the jordan and dior vaults. The palette is navy blue to white via the iconic dior gray – the founding couturier’s favorite color . The pieces bring together the house’s tailoring expertise with a 1980s American sportswear feel inspired by Michael Jordan.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

Relaxed, minimalistic wool suits feature buttons signed with the Air Dior logo, the blazers sport subtle blue and white striped linings and a bomber jacket features the emblem on its back and the Jumpman logo on its sleeve. It is paired with silk shorts decorated with a graphic motif featuring the “cd” initials.

A gray suede hoodie also sports these new logos in perforated or embossed versions. The Dior oblique motif is repeated on the linings of the made in italy designs. Cashmere or sleeveless sweaters, shirts and polo shirts are inspired by the NBA champion’s style.

Travis Scott campaign shot for the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

Release info for the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High leaked on social media on March 8. The draw was reportedly set to open on March 23 and with the results to be revealed on April 6. In the U.S., a pop-up was reportedly going to take place from April 16 to the 23 in New York City and in Los Angeles from May 1 to May 8. Other pop-ups were reportedly planned for London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and China. The shoes were rumored to sell for $2,000 and be limited to 8,500 pairs.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. CREDIT: Dior