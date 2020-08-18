Re/Done’s New Sneaker Is An Ode to the Seventies Running Shoe

There are so many ways deck out a sneaker these days. Tie-dye them. Add cutouts. Supersize the rubber soles like any good “Dad” shoe.

Re/Done’s latest sneaker has none of those bells and whistles, and its silhouette is a simple retro one. But it still manages to makes a major statement, thanks to the clever use of vintage-inspired nylon, whose result is that of a late ’70s or early ’80s puffer vest, like Marty McFly’s in “Back to the Future.”

To buy: https://shopredone.com/collections/shoes/products/70s-runner-shoe-yellow-red?variant=32285248454691" ; rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >Re/Done 70s Runner shoe, $460. CREDIT: Courtesy of Re/Done

The brand’s new 70s Runner, which debuts today, no doubt takes inspiration from that era, but the effect is thoroughly modern. While many of these types of sneakers are done in suede, the shoe’s upper is covered mostly in nylon, and done a heavy hand, which makes you want to touch its perceived puffiness. It is then accented with suede and leather pieces and finished with a rubber tread that comes up from the sole onto the back of the heel, drilling down on the running inspiration. Overall, the shoe is another example of the retro sneaker’s continuing revival.

Re/Done is mainly known as a denim brand, using vintage denim material from the likes of Levi’s to upcycle into new pairs of jeans (which have a major cult following for their practically perfect fit). But this isn’t the first time that the brand has done sneakers. In February, it debuted its first line of sneakers, three styles that were all inspired by past decades. There was a ’70s tennis shoe, an 80s basketball shoe and a ’90s skate shoe. The ’70s Runner rounds out the collection.

Re/Done's 70s Runner in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Re/Done

