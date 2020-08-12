Kamala Harris is a Converse Fan — Here’s a Closer Look at Her Sneaker Collection

Tuesday’s announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate has brought intense scrutiny of the U.S. Senator, on everything from her record as California’s former Attorney General to what she has said about Biden in the Democratic presidential debates.

A more innocent subject has been her shoe game. Harris is a sneaker gal, and though there is more to her footwear choices than meets the eye, images of the senator in athletic shoes while on the campaign trail have overall been a breath of fresh air.

She seems to have a favorite. On a number of occasions while campaigning as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2019, Harris has worn pairs from Converse. It’s a fitting choice for any American politician, as the Massachusetts-based footwear brand has been a part of the country’s history for more than 112 years. But the VP candidate has given them a style all her own.

Harris at a fundraising event Iowa in November 2019 wearing a pair Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star low-top sneakers. CREDIT: AP

Whether they’re with a blazer and tailored pants or slim jeans and a casual shirt, Harris mainly wears Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star low-top sneakers. It’s an easy-to-wear, unisex style that is one of the brand’s most iconic and best selling shoes. With them, Harris has established a winning outfit formula for the campaign trail that is simultaneously unfussy and easy to recognize.

Harris in Davenport, Iowa, August 2019. CREDIT: AP

Harris in a pair of black Chuck Taylor All Star low-tops while campaigning in Iowa, September 2019. CREDIT: Associated Press

While Harris mainly sticks to the style in its black, white and cream versions, she’s not afraid to try a platform shoe. At a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa in August 2019, the then-presidential candidate wore a pair of Converse sneakers with a slight platform — a power move even if by an inch or so.

Harris at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, August 2019 in Converse sneakers. CREDIT: AP

With Harris’s endorsement of the sneaker as a power shoe, we’re betting that the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star will get a big boost this election season.