Here’s How to Buy the Dior x Nike Jordan 1 OG High & Low: New Details Released

That Dior x Nike Jordan 1 OG collab has just got one step closer to hitting stores. The collaboration was unveiled during the Dior men’s fall ’20 runway show in Miami. Dior and creative director Kim Jones partnered with the Jordan brand on a limited-edition Air Jordan 1 high OG Dior sneaker.

The drop was initially slated for earlier in the year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now, however, it really is immanent and the brand has just announced that said drop will take the form of an “exclusive online experience offering the opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 1 OG Dior high and low limited-edition sneakers.”

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

This exclusive online experience will involve a microsite set to go live in the very near future. Customers will be able to register via the microsite when it launches. There are three options to specify: the sneaker category (high-top or low-top), the pop-in or pop-up store, as well as the size required.

Related Jeff Staple, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Futura Unite for Black Lives Matter Charity Raffle New Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Is Releasing in 'Rage Green' The Best Dior Sneakers and Charms You Can Shop Now

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

Selected individuals will then be afforded the opportunity to acquire their chosen style, on a first come, first served basis. There is no obligation for the people selected to purchase the pair of sneakers. For the Chinese market, a China-specific experience will take place via a dedicated Wechat program.

Pop-ups will now likely take place shortly in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and China.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

The Air Dior ready-to-wear and accessories capsule in collaboration with Jordan brand will be available in selected Dior boutiques.

The shoe is made in Italy with Italian leather, hand-painted edges, original Dior Oblique jacquard Swoosh details and transparent soles with the “Air Dior” wings and the luxury brand’s logo. The collaboration coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Dior

The campaign for the exclusive ready-to-wear and accessories collection, signed air dior, features the musician Travis Scott.

The collection balances timeless silhouettes from the jordan and dior vaults. The palette is navy blue to white via the iconic dior gray – the founding couturier’s favorite color . The pieces bring together the house’s tailoring expertise with a 1980s American sportswear feel inspired by Michael Jordan.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

Relaxed, minimalistic wool suits feature buttons signed with the Air Dior logo, the blazers sport subtle blue and white striped linings and a bomber jacket features the emblem on its back and the Jumpman logo on its sleeve. It is paired with silk shorts decorated with a graphic motif featuring the “cd” initials.

A gray suede hoodie also sports these new logos in perforated or embossed versions. The Dior oblique motif is repeated on the linings of the made in italy designs. Cashmere or sleeveless sweaters, shirts and polo shirts are inspired by the NBA champion’s style.