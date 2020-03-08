How to Buy a Pair of the Limited-Edition Dior x Nike Jordan 1 High

Spring is just about here, which means we’re that much closer to the release date of the highly-anticipated launch of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High collab. This collection marks the first time the iconic basketball brand and the Parisian fashion house have linked up.

New details have emerged that those hoping to buy the shoe can enter a lottery for the chance to either win the right to purchase a pair or the right to access the RTW/ACC pop-up. The lottery will open on March 23 and come April 6th, the results will be revealed. In the U.S., a pop-up will take place in NYC April 16 to the 23rd and in L.A. from May 1 to May 8.

There will also be pop-ups in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and China.

The shoe is made in Italy with Italian leather, hand-painted edges, original Dior Oblique jacquard Swoosh details and transparent soles with the “Air Dior” wings and the luxury brand’s logo. The collaboration coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The shoes are rumored to be limited to just 8,500 pairs and are said to sell for $2,000.

