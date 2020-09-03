Adidas Originals New Clean Classics Line Is Its Most Sustainable Yet: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Adidas Originals is remaking its most iconic sneakers to address the issue of plastic waste.

The sports giant is launching Clean Classics, a range of court classic sneakers. The shoes have been redesigned to reduce the brand’s impact on the environment. Key feature in their construction is Primegreen, a series of high-performance materials containing a minimum of 50% recycled content.

Adidas’ new Clean Classics range launches globally today. It includes the Superstar, Stan Smith, Continental 80, Top Ten, SC Premiere, Supercourt and Superstar Bold, all of which have been remade for 2020. Prices range from approximately $85 to $145.

“The truth is that these shoes alone will not save the planet,” said Adidas in a statement, however, it continues that “Clean Classics remains a commitment to continuous innovation in the field of sustainability.”

Here is everything you need to know with eight reasons why Adidas Original’s new Clean Classics line is its most sustainable yet.

One

The sneakers are vegan.

Two

The uppers are made using 70% recycled materials.

Three

The soles are made from a more sustainable compound of 90% natural rubber, a renewable resource, and 10% recycled rubber. This special Bloom Foam is made using algae-harvesting technology that helps to keep lakes clean.

Four

Adidas fans will also notice a change in the way the leather of the uppers has been cut. This is no accident. According to the brand, this re-think of the pattern cutting process is another step towards reducing unnecessary waste. This also lends itself to a, literally, cleaner looking and more ergonomic silhouette.

Five

New Clean Classics emblems and branding can be found throughout the range. The composite nature of the sole creates a bricolage effect of color flecks.

Six

Sock liners are made either from recycled OrthoLite (15% recycled OrthoLite, 6% Bio-oil and 5% recycled rubber) or cork, another renewable material that is both recyclable and non-toxic.

Seven

The laces are derived from paper.

Eight

Even the boxes are made from leftover stock cardboard that has been damaged or contains print errors. They too are being efficiently cut creating random print patterns that differ from box to box.

Two years ago in September 2018, Stella McCartney collaborated with Adidas Originals on the world’s first vegan Stan Smith sneaker. Leather-free and suitable for vegetarians, it came restyled with her portrait on one tongue next to the original drawing of Smith on the other.

“You shouldn’t have to sacrifice any style for sustainability,” the designer told FN at the time during her pop-up launch in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette.

On Monday, Adidas announced that it was postponing its weekend sneaker releases as a sign of solidarity for those who are engaging in protests against systemic racism.

“Adidas stands in solidarity with athletes, coaches and cultural leaders driving positive disruption and demanding justice for the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and the many whose lives have been impacted by systemic racism,” the brand wrote in a statement.

The statement continued, “In support of those voices being heard, all other product releases scheduled to launch this weekend will be postponed across Adidas stores, Adidas.com, the Adidas app and Confirmed.”