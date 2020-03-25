An Ode to Slipper Sandals: The Only Shoes I’m Wearing Right Now

As more and more people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, workwear is getting a whole new look. For many women, blouse, trouser and heel combos have transformed into sweatpant, sock and slipper equivalents.

While on one hand dressing down may make you feel slightly more unproductive, it’s hard to deny that this cozy culture can breed a sense of safety during uncertain times (there’s even a whole research-backed movement about it called “hygge“). But with temperatures slowly starting to rise, plush winter favorites like woolen slippers and thick indoor booties just aren’t fitting the bill. That’s where, for me, slipper sandals have been heaven-sent.

I bought Ugg’s version of the slipper sandal, called the Fluff Yeah slide, when it first launched in the summer of 2018. At the time, I was living in student housing in New York City. Not only was my dorm room tiny, but I could never seem to figure out how to operate the AC during these sweltering months. While at home, I needed a way to keep my feet clean from the decades-old carpets without sending my body into hyperthermia. Uggs’s style offered the perfect solution.

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

As its name indicates, the slide is open at the toe and heel to allow for better aeration. And while it may look like a sweat-trapper due to its fuzzy nature, it actually isn’t. In fact, it’s covered entirely with sheepskin, which is cozy yet naturally moisture-wicking. On top of all that, the sandal features a 1.5 inch platform for extra height, super-soft footbed and elastic slingback strap to keep feet locked in.

Since that fateful summer day, these slippers have traveled with me everywhere — now cuddling my feet as I work remotely from my childhood home in Georgia (I, like many New Yorkers, decided to flee the Big Apple to a less populated area). Amidst the juxtaposition between mom’s familiar home-cooking and uneasiness that creeps in given the world’s current situation, I find myself yearning for a sense of normalcy. The best I can do for now, though, is to take necessary precautions and enjoy time with loved ones, all while embracing the southern humidity in my cozy slipper sandals.

If you’re also seeking said coziness without having your feet turn into a sweaty mess, give Ugg’s Fluff Yeah slides, or any one of these slipper sandals, a try. They vary in silhouette but all offer notable comfort features like cushioned footbeds and slip-resistant outsoles. Bonus: Some are even on sale.

Jessica Simpson Plush Slides

These adorable lemon-embroidered slides feature memory foam cushioning and a faux fur lining for ultimate comfort. Meanwhile, a textured outsole offers great grip on hardwood floors.

Jessica Simpson Plush slides. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Plush Slides, $19

Minnetonka Olivia Spa Flip-Flops

Minnetonka’s cushioned spa-style slipper offers a flip flop design to keep feet extra cool. They’re also lined with moisture-absorbing fleece, which makes them a great option to slip into when stepping out of the shower.

Minnetonka Olivia spa flip-flops. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Minnetonka Olivia Spa Flip-Flops, $40

Tempur-Pedic Geana Slippers

Known for its luxury memory foam pillows and matresses, Tempur-Pedic offers a plush slide with an adjustable strap for a customized fit. It also comes with a flexible indoor-outdoor sole.

Tempur-Pedic Geana slippers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Tempur-Pedic Geana Slippers, $40

Karl Lagerfeld Ikonic Slippers

Topped off with a cartoon-style image of the late Karl Lagerfeld, these slides effortlessly blend style and comfort. The fluffy polyester material offers a soft feel while also allowing the feet to breathe.

Karl Lagerfeld Ikonic slippers. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Ikonic Slippers, $115

Billabong Furenzy Slippers

The simple slides are wrapped with sherpa to wick away moisture and keep feet comfortable.

Billabong Furenzy slippers. CREDIT: Zapoos

To Buy: Billabong Furenzy Slippers, $26 was $33

Vionic Indulge Relax Slippers

Designed by podiatrists, these Vionic slippers feature a molded footbed and arch support to align with your natural step. Their microfiber-covered footbed creates a breathable base for everyday wear.

Vionic Indulge Relax slippers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vionic Indulge Relax Slippers, $65

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia Slippers

Easily sport these cross-strap faux fur slides in and outdoors, complete with 0.5-inch platform and grippy outsole.

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia Slippers, $30

Cobian Morning Bliss Slippers

The brand doesn’t call this style “Morning Bliss” for nothing. They feature a dual-density footbed that’s lined with cozy faux fur and provides arch support for ultimate comfort.

Cobian Morning Bliss slippers. CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Cobian Morning Bliss Slippers, $28

Acorn Ragg Slippers

A soft wool lining allows feet to breathe in these knit-embellished flip flop slippers.

Acorn Ragg slippers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Acorn Ragg Slippers, $40

Sorel Hadley Slides

Sorel’s faux fur slides elevate any laid-back look with their chic puffy straps. Meanwhile, the style’s minimalist lining keeps the foot comfortable without swaddling it too much.

Sorel Hadley slides. CREDIT: Sorel

To Buy: Sorel Hadley Slides, $36 was $60

