Ugg’s Newest Collection Has Shoes With Text Messages Written All Over Them

Ugg’s newest collection for women is made to stand out.

The spring ’20 Fashion Baby Collection debuts two new takes on signature Ugg silhouettes including the Classic Mini boot and the Coquette slipper. Both shoes feature the Pop Angeles print upper, a design inspired by current social media and technology crazes. This translates to a bright melange of emoji and texting-inspired graphics, graffiti-style paintings and colorful shades melting into one another. The boot and slipper both are also lined with a neon yellow version of a classic Ugg sheepskin lining.

The new collection honors the spirit and bold style of the California woman with the idea that anyone, no matter how they express their femininity, can rock these new shoes — a message that builds on the brand’s true-to-its-roots expression. The Classic Mini retails for $150 white the Coquette is listed for $130. Currently, the slipper is available online at Ugg.com, at Ugg retail locations and select wholesalers worldwide with the additional style dropping on Friday.

Ugg Coquette Pop Angeles slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Coquette Pop Angeles Slipper, $130

Ugg Classic Mini Pop Angeles boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

