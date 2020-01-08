Raf Simons Is Launching His Own Line of Sportswear-Style Sneakers Inspired by ‘Futurism’

Raf Simons will be including footwear in his upcoming fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Titled Runner, the collection will include eight sportswear-influenced styles designed and manufactured by Simons. The news broke via the designer’s Instagram account, which stated that the collection will be “an investigation of form and function and an exploration of shape, (where) the typical silhouettes of sports sneakers and re-proposed.”

Given the Belgian designer’s history with sneakers — fans went wild for his Ozweego collab with Adidas — the debut of Runner is one not to miss this season.

The announcement made on Instagram also details that Runner will have an emphasis on optimistic futurism and space. The collection’s shoes feature names such as Orion, Solaris, Antei and 2001, evoking themes of sci-fi.

Runner style will debut at Simons’ upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week and will be on sale through the brand’s London showroom Jan. 18-23.

Won’t be able to make it to Europe this winter? Not to worry, Simons plans to make Runner an ongoing project that he’ll continue to develop in seasons to come.