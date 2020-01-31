Le Bon Marché’s Spring Theme is Really Romantic

Le Bon Marché’s annual spring theme is “À Deux C’est Mieux,” a French saying meaning “two is better” or “it’s better together.”

From Feb. 8 to April 19 the French department store on Paris’ left bank is celebrating duos: from male-female and parent-child to creative collaborations, across all departments womenswear, menswear, children’s, home and beauty.

Footwear exclusives include “his and hers” slippers by French label Frette with amusing slogans like “I Said Yes” and “Me Too,” matching women’s sneakers by Roger Vivier and “Mom” and “Baby” matching mini-me ballet pumps by Repetto. Customers can also personalize their soles with in-house engraving studio Atelier Notify, so if you want to channel Elisabeth Moss’ 2017 Emmy shoes, here’s your chance.

Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche own label shoes with in-house engraving by Atelier Notify for Deux C’est Mieux. CREDIT: Le Bon Marche

With more than a passing nod to Valentine’s Day and the bridal fashion week season that will soon be upon us, there is also a dedicated bridal space with wedding dresses, rings and all manner of accessories and a shoe spotlight on Alevi.

Nanushka, Chloé Stora and Soeur and Lululemon have also designed exclusive partner products and two special guests Morgane Sézalory, founder of Kate Middleton favorite label Sézane and Morgane Ortin, writer behind the “Amours Solitaires” project have interpreted the theme in inspired settings. Sézane, one of the first French fashion brands to launch as a digital, will set up shop with IRL space, Hotel di Sézane.

“À Deux C’est Mieux” is generally considered a romantic notion but it’s also a pragmatic one. In France married or paxed couples (the “pax” is an engagement commitment officially recognized by the state) enjoy considerable financial benefits, which lead to a lot of (half-joking) references to couples’ tax relief.