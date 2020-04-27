Ferragamo Launches New Site to Better Connect With Consumers During Pandemic

Salvatore Ferragamo may be steeped in history and tradition, but it is proving it can also connect with modern, digitally-savvy consumers.

The Italian house on Monday launched a new website that blends content and collections with cutting-edge technology.

The Ferragamo online inventory has been integrated with its stores in Europe and the U.S. for an omnichannel experience. What’s more, customers can choose between delivery and in-store pickup, as well as opt to reserve items to be picked up at a later date in stores.

In terms of product, the site also features limited-edition Ferragamo Creations collections previously available only in stores.

Customers can also pre-select products online to view via in-store appointment. And for consumers who lack digital know-how, they can buy items the old way: by calling a customer sales agent.

The new site is optimized for use across all mobile devices with streamlined navigation and more effective filtering options.

The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of technology, and with the end of the lockdown in sight for both Italy and some cities around the world, the fashion house is well-positioned to enter the new normal.

“The coincidence of launching the new Ferragamo website in these historic times makes it even more special, and the message we want to convey to our customers is one of hope and faith in the future,” CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi said in a statement.

“We have put ourselves in their shoes to create an immersive, user-friendly experience in which our online boutique is intertwined with the story of the brand’s values,” she added.

Indeed, the story of the brand’s history has been made infinitely more accessible via an engaging thematic A-Z glossary explaining everything from the signature wedge heel to the house’s early links with Hollywood.

Likewise, it spotlights social media initiatives such as the recent Trivia game it posted on Instagram Stories to inform and entertain followers over the stay-at-home period.