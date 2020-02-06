Shoe of the Week: A Tory Burch Ballet Flat That Feels Like a Sandal

Sandals may seem like a universal shoe, as necessary to summer as a cold drink or a pair of sunglasses for a sunny day.

But in practice, not everyone likes them. The feeling of exposed toes can be freeing to one person but anxiety-inducing to others. One FN staff member admits to only showing toes on the beach — and only on the hottest of days.

That may not have been the exact inspiration for Tory Burch’s pre-fall ’20 collection. It had to do more with vintage silhouettes from the 1930’s and an Amelia Earhart sensibility, with details like “aviation netting” and bandana scarf detailing applied to flight-ready khaki separates.

Tory Burch’s Helena woven flat from pre-fall ’20. CREDIT: George Chinsee

This week’s Shoe of the Week, the Helena flat, also conveyed the theme with said aviation netting detail in woven leather. They also question the idea of what a sandal might be and how it shows the toes. While technically a ballet flat, simple in its shape with just two leather strings wrapping around the ankle, the shoe also carries with it the freedom of exposed skin via the woven leather netting.

Of course, Tory’s ballet flat is world-renowned; the Reva, with its iconic gold logo, is still one of the brand’s most popular styles. Consider this new flat an advanced level ballet and a modest step to (toe) freedom.

A look from Tory Burch’s pre-fall ’20 collection with the designer’s new netted footwear detail.

Another aviation-inspired look complete with bandana prints and woven leather net motif shoes from Tory Burch pre-fall ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch