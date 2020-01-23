Louis Vuitton Goes Novel for Pre-Fall 2020 With a Star-Studded Cast

Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’20 campaign is truly one for the books.

Inspired by fictional pulps of the 20th century, Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton decided to go retro for pre-fall ’20. The creative director of the French fashion house took to Instagram to debut the collection.

LV’s pre-fall ’20 campaign features an all-star cast of celebrities and brand ambassadors, including Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner and Jaden Smith. Each star is pictured on the cover of a mock fiction book. Novel genres in the campaign include horror, sci-fi, romance and adventure.

Sophie Turner for Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2020 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In a statement, Louis Vuitton calls the collection a “wearable library” where each outfit “writes its own chapter made up of romantic monologues.” The campaign has a range of looks that include tailoring and sportswear. It also includes a T-shirt with the original cover from William Peter Blatty’s 1971 cult sci-fi novel “The Exorcist.”

Kelsey Asbille for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Other stars of the campaign include Billie Lourd and Cody Fern of “American Horror Story,” musician Robyn and LV brand ambassador Léa Seydoux.

