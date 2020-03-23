Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Is Donating $5 Million to Fight COVID-19

Rihanna is doing her part to fight the coronavirus pandemic through her charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents. Over the weekend, the non-profit announced that it had provided $5 million to help combat COVID-19.

According to Clara Lionel Foundation, the funds were distributed to on-the-ground organizations such as Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee among others.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global health pandemic. The novel coronavirus has so far infected 292,142 persons globally and caused 12,784 deaths.

Rihanna at the Clara Lionel Foundation’s Diamond Ball fundraiser in 2019, wearing Givenchy and Fenty. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Donations from the Clara Lionel Foundation will support local U.S. food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly and provide protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs. Funds will aid the distribution of critical respiratory supplies as well as the acceleration of testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities.

Amid the crisis, other companies and celebrities are joining the fight. Celebrities and athletes pledging financial contributions to aid those impacted by the pandemic include Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

