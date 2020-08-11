Why Celebrities, Athletes and Designers Are Wearing This T-Shirt for Breonna Taylor — And How You Can Get One, Too

Phenomenal's "Justice For Breonna Taylor" t-shirt was created in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated.

It’s been 151 days since Breonna Taylor was killed at the hands of police. The 26-year-old, Black medical worker was fatally shot eight times in her Louisville, Ky., apartment in March by officers who executed a so-called no-knock warrant and during what has been widely considered a botched raid. Since then, calls for justice have reverberated across the country with protests — on social media and elsewhere — demanding the arrests of the officers who killed Taylor.

At the same time, celebrities, designers and athletes have thrown support behind the movement, with many using fashion to make declarative statements on the issues at the heart of Taylor’s death.

On the 150th day since Taylor’s killing, Black-and-brown-owned lifestyle brand Phenomenal launched its action campaign, debuting a “Justice For Breonna Taylor” T-shirt, priced at $45.

The tee was created in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation to which all profits will be donated. The launch comes with help from the WNBA, which, in July, dedicated the season to Taylor and the Say Her Name movement, which raises awareness for Black female victims of police violence. Players, including Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Alysha Clark and A’ja Wilson, have worn the T-shirt.

Meanwhile, stars such as Regina King, Neicy Nash, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba, Busy Phillipps, Nina Dobrev, Christina Milian, Sarah Paulson, Mandy Moore, Meagan Good, Retta and others, posted a photo of themselves on Instagram, wearing the T-shirt, with the same message: “It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—and her killers have not been charged. Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME.”

Designers including Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim have been seen in the t-shirt as well.

