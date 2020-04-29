The Met Gala Is Still Happening — But It’s Not What You Think

Grab your garb because the Met Gala is still happening and you’re all invited. Well, sort of.

Instead of attending or watching the Anna Wintour-hosted May 4 event from afar, which was subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion fans will still be able to celebrate the big event virtually, thanks to High Fashion Twitter.

You are formally invited to the 2020 High Fashion Twitter Met Gala… pic.twitter.com/OIHlnqgnaU — HF Twit Met Gala (@HFMetGala) April 5, 2020

This online community/Twitter subculture of fashion-obsessed Gen-Zers is giving a voice to a new generation of fashion lovers and using their platform to allow anyone to “attend” the #HFMetGala2020. All one has to do is tweet out looks, photosets, illustrations and more with HF Twit’s official layout and the official hashtag: #HFMetGala. Quite the democratic approach in comparison to the real thing.

“The High Fashion Twitter Met seeks to allow the fashion enthusiasts from around the world to share and express their unique and creative visions without real world inhibitions,” the account posted, noting it has no association with the Met, official gala personnel or the social platform. “[High Fashion Twitter] is breaking down the ‘fourth wall’ of consumerism and creating a new accountability mechanism in the industry.”

Created by and for the high-fashion twitter community, the High Fashion Twitter MET Gala is an annual online companion event to the much celebrated MET Gala. pic.twitter.com/ULzXT1J8Cr — HF Twit Met Gala (@HFMetGala) April 5, 2020

This year, The Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150th anniversary and with that, the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition planned to showcase a timeline of fashion history, themed: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” And though, the benefit is not taking place, HF Twitter Met Gala is sticking to it.

Those participating are encouraged to use clothes they already own for the designated challenges, which consists of: the photoset category (featuring photos of what you would wear to the Met Gala this year); the brand challenge (creating a look using pieces from a single brand randomly assigned to you); wardrobe styling (creating a look from your own closet); and illustration expression (sketching your own outfit or another designer’s look).

And much like the real-life gala, HF Twit is using the opportunity to raise money for doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, fundraising for The International Medical Corps. Those who donate at least $5 will receive an e-book featuring submissions from each category, written pieces about the HF Twitter Met Gala, and more.

So stay home and stay tuned for the first Monday in May as we cover the HF Twitter Met Gala from afar.