I Bought Brother Vellies Cloud Socks and It Was the Best Decision I Made in Months

I’m a big sock girl. Ankle, no-show, knee-high, calf, tube socks, you name it. So after the countless scrolls on Instagram I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try the “Cloud” sock that I’ve been seeing everywhere.

That’s right. I bought myself a pair of the popular Brother Vellies Cloud socks.

You may have seen them on your favorite fashion influencer’s page already, too. Retailing for $35, they’re made out of cotton and come in 16 different shades, from white to navy. I personally chose the lavender hue since proceeds from that colorway purchase help fund the brand’s mask-making and food distribution initiative in Kenya.

And yes, I know it’s officially summer so “why would she buy a pair of the cozy Brother Vellies Cloud socks?” is what you may be thinking. This made-in-the-USA product, however, offers just the right amount of coziness that is perfect for a lazy Sunday no matter the temperature outside. Plus, for me, working from home, with blasting AC, these socks were a no-brainer to buy.

The Brother Vellies Cloud socks come up to the knee and offer just the right amount of thickness on the foot to be worn with some type of footwear, or certainly no shoes at all. My personal review: I think it’s the perfect house sock. There’s no need for a slipper when the thick cotton provides both warmth and breathability at the same time. And let’s be honest, where are you really going? The Brother Vellies Cloud sock makes staying at home since March even more bearable thanks to its comfort, literally and figuratively. They feel like a hug and I’m sure we can all use one right now.

Plus, if you’re itching to wear these out, you can totally style them with sandals, sneakers, loafers or slip-ons.

Founder and designer Aurora James launched the Brother Vellies Cloud Socks in April. “We just wanted you to have something comfortable you can wear all the time while we all stay home. Together,” she posted on Instagram.

James not only gave us a soft socks in this moment, but she has also used her time at home to establish multiple new initiatives. In April, she debuted Something Special, a monthly subscription program of handmade home items sourced from artisan communities of color around the world. Then, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, James debuted the 15 Percent Pledge, calling on major retailers to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black-owned businesses.

“As a business owner, and during this pandemic, I am especially torn up by how much black businesses were suffering,” she told FN. “Launching the 15 Percent Pledge is ONE thing I felt I could do to make a difference, as well as call on others to show their support.”

James has championed diversity across the industry for many years and is currently leading the fashion industry into an era of critical change.

James at home in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aurora James

“Black people spend trillions of dollars in this country every year, but yet represent an insignificant fraction of how these companies allocate their purchasing power. I am asking these huge corporations to rethink their business strategy, as well as rethink business relationships in order to fairly represent the black community on their shelves,” she continued. “They need to accept where they are at, own it and figure out how they got there. They need to commit — commit to achieving a minimum of 15%, set a deadline to achieve this and put a system in play where they can be held accountable. It could take a few years, but we are here to help lay out that plan and strategy. And we have some of the most brilliant black minds on board to help make it happen.”

CREDIT: Nikara Johns

To Buy: Brother Vellies Cloud Socks, $35.

