You’ll Love These Couture Cartoons by Roger Vivier, KidSuper & Louis Vuitton With Dancing Cats, Decapitated Barbie Dolls & More

An illustration by Korean artist and illustrator Kim Yong Oh for the Roger Vivier Instagram filter game.

Brands unable to stage real life physical shows and presentations in Paris this month got animated instead. Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni, Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh and KidSuper’s Colm Dillane created their own proprietary couture cartoon characters and brought them to life via Instagram filters, comic book capers and stop-motion animations.

Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Felloni followed up his sublime cuissarde boot capsule for Paris Haute Couture Week with an infinitely more democratic Instagram filter game open to all. Drawing inspiration from Instagram sensation Tuna the Chiweenie dog, he’s imagined four original Roger Vivier characters with a little help from Korean artist and illustrator Kim Yong Oh.

Roger Vivier Instagram filter game gif. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

The animated characters, the Versailles cat, the movie star, the DJ and the eccentric grandma all draw inspiration from Vivier’s bi-annual ‘Hotel Vivier’ press presentations. Featured against typically Parisian backdrops like the Eiffel Tower and the Pyramide du Louvre, they’ll transport you to the City of Light even if you can’t travel there for real.

Roger Vivier Instagram filter game gif. CREDIT: Roger Vivier

To play, simply pick your persona and take a selfie to use your head shot as the face. Then head off for a (virtual) walk past the city’s most famous landmarks. Blink to move your character forward or to jump.

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane rounded off Paris Men’s Fashion Week Online. The Brooklyn based street wear designer presented his spring ’21 collection via a stop-motion animated film. It featured decapitated Barbie dolls, with 3-D-printed heads fashioned in the image of the designer’s heroes from 50 Cent and Muhammad Ali to fashion queen Naomi Campbell. All were dressed in miniature versions of his line.

KidSuper, spring ’21, 50 Cent. CREDIT: KidSuper

KidSuper, spring ’21, Naomi Campbell. CREDIT: KidSuper

Dillane who counts J Balvin as a fan has already racked up collaborations with Puma and Nike. In August, he’ll drop his most extensive yet, a two-part capsule with Puma with five pairs of sneakers and 20 garments in each.

Now sit back and watch the film and look out for Anna Wintour and Marilyn Monroe on the front row.

Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh set the animation bar when he released a cartoon caper of a film entitled ‘Zoooom with Friends’ which mixed live action with animated Manga-like characters. It too was set amidst Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Pompidou Centre and Louvre Museum. The film was a trailer for his actual spring ’21 collection premiering in Shanghai on Aug. 6. Watch it here.

Louis Vuitton spring ’21 movie still. CREDIT: Louis Vuitton