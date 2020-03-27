Paris Fashion Week Men’s and Couture Are Canceled

The women’s fall ’20 fashion weeks may have squeezed by just in the nick of time before the coronavirus outbreak became a worldwide pandemic, but the next set of Paris Fashion Weeks are already canceled.

France’s Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode made the announcement late on Friday that both of its Paris Fashion Weeks for menswear and haute couture were being canceled. Paris Fashion Week Men’s was scheduled for June 18-23, while the Haute Couture week was planned for June 30 to July 4.

The move is an about-face for the federation, which carried on with the majority of the lineup at the women’s fall ’20 Paris Fashion Week in February and March. Only a handful of events, such as the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, were canceled during the week. Meanwhile, larger runway shows like those of Chanel and Louis Vuitton carried on even towards the end of the week, as France’s number of coronavirus cases continued to rise and an entire group of buyers, editor and influencers in the industry milled about runway shows and showroom appointments potentially infected with the virus after attending Milan Fashion Week when Italy was at the beginning of its own outbreak.

The cancelation comes as many insiders are questioning how the pandemic might permanently change the fashion cycle, which has also been criticized for its excess in production costs and travel expenses. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, it’s unclear as to when the industry can return to normalcy.