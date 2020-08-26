Governor Cuomo Says New York Fashion Week Is On

Christian Siriano's fall '20 runway show at New York Fashion Week in February. Siriano is one of the designers confirmed for IMG's lineup for NYFW.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday afternoon that New York Fashion Week will take place this September but, like other events allowed to happen in the state, the shows will have specific restrictions and safety measures for all involved. Some shows will have no spectators at all.

In the statement, Cuomo specified that outdoor events could take place with a cap of 50 people and that indoor events could also happen, but with a 50 percent capacity and no show spectators. New York Fashion Week will run from September 13-17 and will be a mix of both in-person and digital events.

“New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent,” Cuomo said in his statement. “When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”

On the runway at Adeam’s fall ’20 show during NYFW in February. The brand has confirmed it will take part in IMG’s fashion week in September CREDIT: WWD

IMG, which produces NYFW: The Shows also announced in tandem on Tuesday afternoon its preliminary lineup of designers who will be participating in September’s fashion week, among them Alice + Olivia, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Rebecca Minkoff, Tanya Taylor and Veronica Beard.

Jason Wu’s fall ’20 runway show at New York Fashion Week in February. The designer has confirmed that he will show at NYFW in September with an in-person show, with 25-30 people in attendance. CREDIT: WWD

The organization, which has worked with Spring Studios on NYFW since 2017, is only one part of what is considered New York fashion week in entirety. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) also runs its own fashion week schedule, typically with some overlapping days. In May, the CFDA released a joint statement with the British Fashion Council hinting that its shows would be run as digital-only events, taking place between September 14-16. In late July, it announced a partnership with NuOrder launching of Runway360, a digital platform that would debut for fashion week. It also announced that its postponed CFDA awards would take place on September 14.

Some brands will be opting out of the week entirely, including marquee New York names like Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, the last of which also sat out New York Fashion Week’s fall ’20 season in February. Kors will hold a fashion event in October.