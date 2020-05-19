Met Gala 2020 Is Officially Canceled

The Met steps will be getting a little less action this year as the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today that the star-studded Met gala is officially canceled.

It was in mid-March when the Costume Institute first postponed the fundraising event, which was originally scheduled for May 4. At the time, the Trump Administration advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urged a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks due to the potential of spreading coronavirus.

“In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a museum spokesperson told FN in March.

Since then, stricter guidelines came into effect, prompting the museum to call off the 2020 gala for good due to the global health crisis.

When the Costume Institute first announced the theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” it came with the news that 2020 would also mark the 150th anniversary for the museum. And though we’ll never know what Lady Gaga or Blake Lively would have worn this year on the Met Gala red carpet based on that theme, the Costume Institute’s will still stick to it in the exhibit, which is set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021.

In addition, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be pushing back its general re-opening to the public to August or later. (It was originally set to remain closed through April 4.) According to Vogue, days and hours will likely be reduced, plus, the Met will not have tours, talks, concerts or other events throughout the rest of the year. However, it does expect to resume activities in 2021.