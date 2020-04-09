Kate Middleton Nailed Waist-Up Dressing for a Zoom Call With School Children

Her Majesty The Queen chose the more traditional medium of television to deliver a message to the nation earlier this week. Yesterday, however, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embraced technology and joined the ranks of those using video conferencing.

The royal couple took to the Zoom app for a virtual meet and greet with staff and children from the Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northern England. A clip from the call was posted on their Kensington Palace Instagram account. In the heartwarming video they laughed and joked with a group of kids who were all wearing pink bunny ears to celebrate Easter.

“We should have put our bunny ears on,” exclaimed the Duchess while Prince William remarked that they were certainly “a strong look.” Likewise, the Duchess’ top was equally Easter appropriate. She wore a bright yellow puff sleeved sweater from Zara which was the color of egg yolk.

The Duke and Duchess introduced themselves as Catherine and William and proceeded to engage with the children. The school had remained open as a resource for children of key workers. One showed them a picture he had drawn of his mother who worked for the British National Health Service.

“You should be very proud of her,” said the Duchess, “the NHS workers are doing an amazing job.” The duo also congratulated staff who were helping keep such establishments open.

The Instagram post read “Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣 @_place2be”

The school was supported by the educational charity Place 2 Be of which Middleton is a patron.