Fashion Industry Cheers President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris After Historic Win

By Elisa Lewittes
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will be sworn next January.
CREDIT: AP

After President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were officially declared the winners of the 2020 presidential campaign, the fashion industry cheered loudly — from the streets to social media.

Late this morning, Pennsylvania was declared in favor of Biden — giving him the 270 electoral college votes needed to beat Donald Trump.

Throughout the 2020 presidential election, countless brands and influential figures in the fashion industry encouraged their American followers to vote in this historic event. Many also created their own “Vote” merchandise, from tee-shirts to face masks, while others partnered with i am voter, a nonpartisan activist organization, to bring awareness to this civic duty.

Here are some of the fashion world’s reactions as celebrations continue.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Worth the wait. X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

View this post on Instagram

That feeling when you just made HISTORY!

A post shared by alexanderwang (@alexanderwangny) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey Joe 👋🏻

A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

View this post on Instagram

Dream ❕

A post shared by Maryam Nassirzadeh (@maryam_nassir_zadeh) on

View this post on Instagram

KEEP EYES OPEN

A post shared by @ telfarglobal on

View this post on Instagram

Mood today!! 🥰🇺🇸 🥳

A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia) on

View this post on Instagram

See Ya 👋

A post shared by MOTHER (@motherdenim) on

