Fashion Industry Cheers President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris After Historic Win

After President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were officially declared the winners of the 2020 presidential campaign, the fashion industry cheered loudly — from the streets to social media.
Late this morning, Pennsylvania was declared in favor of Biden — giving him the 270 electoral college votes needed to beat Donald Trump.
Throughout the 2020 presidential election, countless brands and influential figures in the fashion industry encouraged their American followers to vote in this historic event. Many also created their own “Vote” merchandise, from tee-shirts to face masks, while others partnered with i am voter, a nonpartisan activist organization, to bring awareness to this civic duty.
Here are some of the fashion world’s reactions as celebrations continue.
Am in tears. For all that this means for our country, four our democracy, for our children, for women, for POC. Our first female Vice President. A repudiation of hate and misogyny and white supremacy and fake news. Proud to call myself an American today. Let’s take our flag back #lovewins #decencywins #democracywins #empathywins #truthoverlies #scienceoverfear #blacklivesmatter #bidenharris2020 🕊🕊🕊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻
HISTORY IS MADE!!!! We have just elected Kamala Harris as our nations FIRST FEMALE, first black and first South Asian Vice President, and Joe Biden as our 46th President. We've chosen sincerity, values, and hope for a better future. Scream it from the rooftops and dance like no one is watching, its time to celebrate history being made and a new day for our country and the world. Biden Harris 2020 lets do this, TOGETHER, as a UNITED AMERICA, for every generation, now and forever 🇺🇸💙🌈 🎀🎉💗 🥂🌸 Video: @anotheracronym Song: Lauren Hill Doo- Wop "That Thing"